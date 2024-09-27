WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Investigated for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - WBTN

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group alerts investors of an investigation focusing on WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. ("WEBTOON" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WBTN) for potential violations of the securities laws.

INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether Webtoon issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information relevant to shareholders. Webtoon reported its second quarter 2024 financials on August 8, 2024, just six weeks after its initial public offering (IPO). The Company's revenue of $321 million fell short of analysts' forecasts.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

 Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

