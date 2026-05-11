WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) Investor Alert: Schubert Jonckheer Investigating Possible False Claims

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims arising from alleged false statements and omissions in connection with the company's June 2024 initial public offering. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm here: https://www.classactionlawyers.com/webtoon.

On December 2, 2025, U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall ruled that key claims in a securities class action lawsuit against WEBTOON, its CEO and CFO, and members of the board of directors will move forward. The lawsuit alleges that WEBTOON's registration statement and related materials misled investors about the strength and stability of WEBTOON's monthly active users while failing to disclose that those metrics were declining and downplayed the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the company's results. Judge Marshall found the complaint sufficiently alleged that defendants' statements about these matters were false or materially misleading. After the truth came out in August 2024, when the company disclosed deteriorating monthly active user figures, the stock price fell 38%.

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by WEBTOON's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own WEBTOON stock, you may have legal options. Visit https://www.classactionlawyers.com/webtoon to learn more.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents consumers in class actions and shareholders in derivative actions against corporate officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco and, with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Dustin L. Schubert

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP