WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Encourages Shareholders to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Sep 03, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. ("Webtoon" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WBTN). Investors who purchased Webtoon securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/WBTN.

Investigation Details

On August 8, 2024, just six weeks after its initial public offering, Webtoon reported its second quarter 2024 financials. The Company's revenue of $321 million fell short of analysts' forecasts. Following this news, Webtoon stock dropped 38.1% on the same day.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Webtoon securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/WBTN. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

