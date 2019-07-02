Webtrekk and Mapp successfully start their integration

Following the slogan "The fastest time from Aha! To Clicks", Mapp and Webtrekk combine customer intelligence and cross-channel marketing. Brands can easily and effectively gain insights from data and trigger insight-based marketing activity. Future product development is focused on putting Webtrekk's data competence at the core of Mapp's platform. Customers will truly be able to benefit from first-data through AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. For successful, one-to-one personalization, individual user intentions and the respective context are taken into consideration. This automates the execution of customized messages on the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency.

The integrated solution is suited to mid-size companies, large enterprises, and digital agencies. Brands benefit from a higher return on investment and a significantly faster value creation without risking lock-in effects. Companies that already have cross-channel experience can become considerably more agile with Mapp and Webtrekk. On the other hand, businesses that are just implementing their cross-channel strategy can expect better cost efficiency and centrally-located data, reducing the data siloes. All customers will profit from comprehensive analysis and personalization options based on unified customer profiles, as well as industry-specific capabilities (particularly for the e-commerce/retail, finance, and publishing industries).

At present, Mapp and Webtrekk are encouraging companies to discover the benefits of their comprehensive product portfolio by providing attractive discounts and onboarding services. Step by step, Mapp and Webtrekk will continue to integrate and expand the combined offering so customers are able to market smarter.

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, comments: "The incredible combination of Mapp and Webtrekk has already given our joint customers tremendous value. However, it's just the first step in our long-term vision to build an AI-Driven Marketing Cloud, complete with self-driving campaigns and unique insights for our customers. Mapp will be at the forefront of innovation in this space, giving our customers value unheard of in the space today."

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. By letting Mapp Cloud decide the best channel, best time, and best frequency to deliver the message, your team can focus on what's important – and exciting. With unified data, AI-generated customer insights, and cross-channel engagement, companies can build a sustainable competitive advantage and long-term customer loyalty.

Mapp has global offices in eight countries and is the parent company to Webtrekk, European leader in marketing analytics and customer intelligence. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 2,500 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

About Webtrekk

Webtrekk is one of the market-leading customer intelligence platforms in Europe, allowing companies to connect, analyze, and activate user and marketing data across all devices. Their proven first-party data solutions help customers reach maximum data depth. Webtrekk guarantees the highest data protection standards, is TÜV certified, and stores its data on servers in the European Union. Its headquarters are located in Berlin, with additional offices in Italy and Spain. Webtrekk is trusted by more than 400 customers including FlixBus, Porsche Holding, ING, and MyToys. Webtrekk has been a Mapp company since 2019. Learn more at www.webtrekk.com.

