Webull Appoints Anthony Denier as Group President

Webull Corporation

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Denier previously served as CEO of the leading US mobile brokerage

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull, a leading commission-free trading platform with over 40 million downloads globally, today announced the promotion of Anthony Denier, former Webull US CEO, to Group President. He will be responsible for managing the company's regulated businesses across the globe, including all licensed broker-dealers.

Denier has an established track record of delivering results for Webull over his 6+ year tenure. In his new role, Denier will continue to accelerate the company's initiatives, including the expansion of its US headquarters, and securing access to capital markets worldwide. He will also manage Webull's external communications, amplify corporate governance, and enhance global compliance efforts and culture.

"In a short amount of time, Webull has grown exponentially across the world," said Anthony Denier, Webull Group President. "With retail investing constantly changing, Webull prides itself on innovative offerings that provide users with seamless trading experiences. I am grateful to my team who consistently goes above and beyond to create best-in-class products and look forward to overseeing Webull's continued success."

Denier is one of the founding members of Webull US, one of the business's core entities. Since joining Webull in 2017, he has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the company, leveraging business and management skills. Amid a complex macro-environment for markets, Denier brings a high-level understanding of the brokerage business and ability to adapt to evolving challenges.

Webull provides retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Mexico, Brazil and Canada.

For more information on Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webullcorp.com

About Webull
Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Africa, Australia, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil and Canada. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics. For more information about Webull, visit Webull's corporate website at https://www.webullcorp.com.

SOURCE Webull Corporation

Webull designa a Anthony Denier presidente del Grupo

Webull designa a Anthony Denier presidente del Grupo

Anteriormente, Denier fue director ejecutivo de la principal empresa de corretaje móvil de EE. UU. NUEVA YORK, 9 de enero de 2024 /PRNewswire/ -...
Webull designa Anthony Denier como presidente do grupo

Webull designa Anthony Denier como presidente do grupo

Webull, líder em plataforma de negociação sem comissões com mais de 40 milhões de downloads em todo o mundo, anunciou hoje a promoção de Anthony...
