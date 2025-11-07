Webull Becomes Young Investors Society Sponsor, Furthering Mission to Empower Financial Education Amongst Youth

Financial literacy-focused nonprofit names Webull as official online broker and sponsor of the "Dollar-a-Day Challenge"

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, today announced its sponsorship of Young Investors Society (YIS), a California-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering financial literacy amongst youth, becoming YIS's official online broker.

With financial literacy a key pillar for both organizations, Webull and YIS will collaborate closely to develop and distribute premium materials to better educate today's young investors. Focusing on investing and market basics, these resources, webinars, and curriculum will be primarily targeted at high school students.

"Empowering financial literacy has always been at the heart of what we do at Webull," said Anthony Denier, Group President and US CEO of Webull. "It's never too late, or too early, to start investing in your financial future. Through this sponsorship, we are excited to introduce students to the powerful tools and resources available on our platform and help them take charge of their financial journey."

Webull is also the official sponsor of YIS's "Dollar-a-Day Challenge," a program designed to encourage smart savings and investing habits. Students invest $1 a day, building consistency and compound interest awareness, with monthly scholarship matches for select participants.

"This partnership with Webull enables us to continue expanding access to financial education and make investing approachable for students everywhere," said Will Landers, Executive Director of Young Investors Society. "By connecting learning with real-world investing tools, we're helping students gain confidence and build the foundation for lifelong financial wellbeing."

Webull's full range of education resources can be found at www.webull.com/learn, and all of its offerings are available at www.webull.com. To learn more about Young Investors Society, visit www.yis.org.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

About Young Investors Society

Young Investors Society (YIS) is a global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to delivering high quality financial literacy and investing education to high school students of all backgrounds. With a strong emphasis on underserved and underrepresented communities, YIS fosters lifelong habits of saving and investing as a means to break the cycle of generational poverty and promote financial independence.

Media/Press Inquiries



Webull Contact

Nicholas Koulermos

[email protected]

YIS Contact

Will Landers

[email protected]

