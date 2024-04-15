Webull Canada Debuts Desktop Platform

The customizable desktop platform allows users to build their own unique trading experience

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Canada, a leading digital investment platform, today announced the launch of its desktop platform. This desktop version provides users the ability to have customizable multi-screens and rearrange widgets, allowing traders to analyze trends, decipher market data and make informed trades easier and more efficiently.

Following the recent launch of Webull Canada's cash management product, this offering will support Webull users at all levels, from beginners to the most experienced day traders, and provide a more robust and innovative trading experience for Webull's clients.

"Introducing the Webull Desktop Platform was a natural progression after our mobile app launch in January," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Securities (Canada) Limited. "Our top priority at Webull is to provide a seamless trading experience for our users, with offerings that are innovative and cutting-edge, and are wanted by our clients. The Webull Desktop platform, which has been in demand since our launch earlier this year, ties this all together."

To learn more, visit Webull.ca.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Mexico, and Canada.

SOURCE Webull Securities (Canada) Limited