Webull Canada Launches RRSP and TFSA Account Types

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Canada, a leading digital investment platform, today announced the launch of Tax Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) and Registered Retirement Savings Accounts (RRSPs), providing users with a convenient way to save over time and maximize earnings.

With Webull Canada's TFSA offering, users can invest and save to enjoy tax free growth. The RRSP offering is a savings plan where users can contribute to their retirement.

"Our top priority at Webull is to provide our users with the tools they need to meet their financial goals, and these new account types help to achieve that," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Securities (Canada) Limited. "TFSAs and RRSPs have been highly requested by our Canadian customers, and we are pleased to launch these products based on their feedback."

These new accounts follow the recent launch of Webull Canada's cash management product, which offers clients the ability to earn high interest on uninvested cash balances at no additional cost in their cash and margin accounts, along with Webull Canada's Desktop platform for Canadian investors.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Mexico, and Canada.

