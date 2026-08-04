Webull Launches ChatGPT, Claude & Grok Connectors, CLI, and Enhanced MCP to Expand AI-Powered Investing Tools

New capabilities connect AI applications, AI agents, and developers to Webull's market intelligence, account insights, and developer tools

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), a leading online investment platform, today announced significant expansions to its AI-powered investing ecosystem, including native connectors for ChatGPT, Claude and Grok, the launch of Webull Command Line Interface ("CLI"), and an enhanced suite of Webull Model Context Protocol ("MCP") skills. The announcement builds upon Webull's recently launched MCP server, which enables investors to interact with Webull's OpenAPI, market intelligence, account insights, and research tools using natural-language AI prompts.

Together, these innovations enable investors, developers, and AI agents to access Webull's market data, account services, investment research, and developer tools through conversational AI interfaces, automation tools, and developer workflows.

"AI is rapidly becoming a preferred interface for investors to interact with their brokerage account," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "We believe investors should be able to access Webull's insights and account tools wherever they choose to engage with AI. Whether through ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, AI agents, automation workflows, or developer tools, we are creating a seamless bridge between investor questions, market context, and actionable account intelligence."

Webull's new native app connectors allow users to securely connect their accounts directly to ChatGPT, Claude and Grok, enabling natural-language access to account information, market data, investment research, portfolios, watchlists, and order activity.

The new integrations allow eligible users to:

Access account balances and positions

Retrieve real-time market data

Analyze securities and market activity

Monitor watchlists and open orders

Review order history and trade activity

Support research, monitoring, and account-review workflows through conversational AI interfaces

Webull also announced the launch of Webull CLI, its official command-line interface for market data access, account management, and multi-asset trading.

Built as a standalone Go binary with zero runtime dependencies, Webull CLI enables developers, quantitative traders, fintech builders, and power users to interact with Webull's production trading infrastructure directly from the terminal.

With Webull CLI, users can:

Retrieve real-time market data

View account balances and positions

Trade stocks, options, futures, cryptocurrencies , and event contracts

, and event contracts Automate portfolio monitoring and reporting

Test and validate trading workflows

Integrate trading capabilities into AI agents and software applications

Build automation directly into development and operational toolchains

Providing unified access across multiple asset classes through a single interface, Webull CLI extends institutional-grade infrastructure to developers seeking faster, more flexible ways to build investing applications.

To continue building the most advanced AI-native brokerage platform, Webull is also expanding its MCP ecosystem with a new suite of enhanced skills designed to equip AI assistants and AI agents with deeper investment intelligence, fundamental analysis, and market context.

The expanded MCP skill library includes:

Capital Flow Analysis: Track money movement trends and monitor capital flows to better understand market sentiment and liquidity dynamics.

Stock Snapshot: Generate comprehensive company overviews that consolidate key performance indicators, valuation metrics, fundamental data, and trading activity into a single view.

Industry Comparison: Compare companies against peers and industry benchmarks to evaluate relative positioning, valuation, and performance.

Forecast EPS: Access earnings-per-share forecasts and analyst expectations to help evaluate future company performance.

SEC Filings: Retrieve and analyze corporate disclosures, including annual reports, quarterly reports, and material event filings.

Earnings Calendar: Monitor upcoming earnings announcements, reporting events, and corporate catalysts.

Dividend Calendar: Track dividend declarations, ex-dividend dates, record dates, and payment schedules across supported securities.

Together, these enhancements enable AI applications to move beyond basic account visibility toward more sophisticated investment research and decision-support workflows.

With the addition of ChatGPT, Claude and Grok connectors, Webull CLI, and enhanced MCP skills, Webull now offers one of the industry's most comprehensive AI-native investing ecosystems.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving from a source of information into a mechanism for deeper investor engagement," said Jack Keating, Head of AI and CEO of Webull Tech US. "The next generation of investors won't simply ask AI for market insights, they will expect AI to help them research opportunities, monitor portfolios, identify risks, and understand account activity more seamlessly. By combining leading AI platforms, enhanced market intelligence skills, and institutional-grade developer infrastructure, Webull is creating a complete ecosystem that allows AI applications, AI agents, developers, and investors to interact through a single connected platform."

These product enhancements reflect Webull's continued investment in making advanced investing technology, market intelligence, and developer tools more accessible to both retail investors and developers.

To learn more about Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webull.com

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About Webull US:

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Webull's customers can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets and tools, including securities, options, digital assets, and futures, along with wealth management services, and AI technologies, for an elevated trading experience. The Webull platform also supports other financial firms, including brokers, hedge funds, advisors, fintechs, and financial institutions. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Customers should carefully consider all risks associated with any investment, including the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with financial professionals and other advisors before making any investment. Please visit http://www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Corporation:

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure and AI technologies. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 28 million registered users globally, providing retail and institutional investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

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SOURCE Webull