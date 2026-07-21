Webull Unveils Enhanced Paper Trading Experience with Professional-Grade and OpenAPI Multi-Asset Simulation

Paper trading expands beyond stocks and options with simulated trading for crypto, futures, bonds, and event contracts while introducing advanced tools that mirror the live trading experience

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, today announced the next evolution of its paper trading experience, expanding one of its most popular investor education tools with new asset classes, advanced trading capabilities, and a more realistic simulation environment, along with the ability to connect via API.

Since Webull launched paperTrade, users have placed more than 204 million simulated orders, using the environment to build confidence, test strategies, and learn the markets without risking real capital. The enhanced experience introduces simulated trading for crypto, futures, bonds and event contracts, alongside advanced trading tools and an authentic market simulation designed to closely mirror the live trading experience.

paperTrade helps Webull investors develop confidence and test investing strategies using virtual funds in a risk-free environment. As Webull's live platform has expanded to support more markets, products, and sophisticated trading capabilities, its paper trading experience has evolved to more closely mirror the live trading environment, giving users access to the same intuitive workflows and advanced functionality in a simulated setting.

"Investing is a skill that develops through experience, but gaining that experience doesn't need to require risking your savings," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "Paper trading has long been one of the most popular features on Webull because it gives investors a place to learn by doing. We've completely reimagined the experience to bring together everything our live platform offers into one realistic simulation, allowing investors of all experience levels to build confidence before putting real capital to work."

The enhanced experience significantly expands the scope of simulated trading, making Webull one of the few platforms to offer paper trading across such a diverse range of asset classes within a single application.

Key enhancements to the paper trading environment include:

Expanded simulated trading across six asset classes: stocks, options, crypto , futures, bonds and event contracts.

, futures, bonds and event contracts. Advanced options order functionality, enabling traders to test more sophisticated strategies before trading with real capital.

A pricing engine designed to better reflect live market conditions and improve simulated order execution.

A dedicated interface and seamless switching between live and paper trading, while preserving customized layouts and workspace preferences.

OpenAPI access for paperTrade, enabling developers, AI integrations, and advanced users to connect programmatically, test integrations, and simulate trading workflows in a risk-free environment.

"By extending OpenAPI access into paperTrade, we're giving developers, advanced traders, and AI-powered applications a safer environment to build, test, and refine trading workflows before they ever touch live markets," said Jack Keating, CEO of Webull Tech US and Head of Institutional.

The enhanced experience is designed for investors at every stage of their financial journey—from beginners learning market fundamentals and students exploring investing for the first time to experienced traders refining complex strategies before executing them in live markets. The experience also complements Webull's broader commitment to financial education, including initiatives that help introduce the next generation of investors to the markets.

Enhancements will begin rolling out to Webull users later this month.

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About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Webull's customers can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets and tools, including securities, options, digital assets, and futures, along with wealth management services, and AI technologies, for an elevated trading experience. The Webull platform also supports other financial firms, including brokers, hedge funds, advisors, fintechs, and financial institutions. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Customers should carefully consider all risks associated with any investment, including the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with financial professionals and other advisors before making any investment. Please visit http://www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

Disclaimer: Securities and options trading is provided by Webull Financial LLC, which is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investing in securities and options involve unique risks that are not suitable for all investors. AI technologies (like Vega and Vega Analyst) are provided for informational and educational purposes only, and do not provide investment advice, recommendations, or endorsements. Outputs may contain errors for which Webull makes no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or reliability.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure and AI technologies. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 28 million registered users globally, providing retail and institutional investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

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SOURCE Webull