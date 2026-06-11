Webull Launches Model Context Protocol, Enabling Investors to Trade Through AI in Plain Language

Investors can now access Webull's OpenAPI through plain-language AI commands, placing trades and managing positions while removing the coding barrier to advanced trading tools

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, today announced the successful launch of Webull Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, which since April has been enabling clients to interact with Webull's OpenAPI using natural language AI commands without any programming knowledge.

Since its initial launch two months ago, active traders on the Webull platform have been utilizing the MCP server to elevate their trading experience. Webull MCP server allows AI agents to connect to Webull's sophisticated trading infrastructure and tools, empowering clients without any programming expertise to use plain-language instructions to:

Query real-time market data

View account balances and positions

Place, modify, and cancel orders

Query order history and order details

"AI is fundamentally changing how investors can engage with markets, and MCP reflects Webull's commitment to being at the forefront of that change," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "By lowering barriers to advanced trading tools, we are building what we see as a foundational capability for the next generation of self-directed investors."

Webull MCP server extends advanced trading tools previously limited to developers and quantitatively-oriented users to a broader investors base. These powerful tools are available now to all clients in the U.S. and will be rolled out to clients in additional markets in the near future.

To learn more about Webull OpenAPI/MCP server, please visit https://developer.webull.com/apis/docs/AI-friendly-Resources/mcp/.

Disclaimer: Webull MCP Server provides information solely for reference purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Trading in securities, options, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. All trading decisions are made at your own discretion and risk. You are solely responsible for verifying order details before execution. This software is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind.

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Webull's customers can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities1, options1, digital assets2, and futures3, along with wealth management services4. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Customers should carefully consider all risks associated with any investment, including the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with a financial professional and other advisors you deem appropriate before making any investment. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

1. Securities and options trading is provided by Webull Financial LLC, which is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investing in securities and options involve unique risks that are not suitable for all investors. 2. Access to digital assets trading is provided by Webull Pay LLC, and in some jurisdictions, via Bakkt Crypto Solutions, LLC. Digital asset prices are subject to extreme and rapid volatility. Digital assets are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Neither Webull Pay nor Bakkt are registered broker-dealers or members of SIPC or FINRA. 3. Futures and event contract trading are offered by Webull Futures LLC, a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA). Futures and event contract trading are highly speculative and may not be suitable for all investors. 4. Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 27 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

Webull Media Contact

Nicholas Koulermos

[email protected]

(221) 999 - 5585

SOURCE Webull