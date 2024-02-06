Webull Launches in Brazil

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation ("Webull"), the owner of the popular Webull trading platform, today announced its launch into the Brazilian market. With over seven years of global market experience, more than 40 million downloads globally, and brokerage services in ten other countries, Webull will offer Brazilian investors a new option and approach for accessing the stocks, ETFs, and other investment opportunities available in the U.S. market.

Brazilian investors are increasingly interested in investment opportunities in U.S. and global markets, and Webull Brazil will meet this demand by providing advanced trading technology that has essential features for efficient decision-making and a user-friendly interface. The Webull platform delivers affordable transaction costs and advanced functionalities to help users maximize their trading potential by giving them easy and direct access to the U.S markets. To be closer to its customers, Webull has established a local office in Sao Paulo offering specialized staff and support in Portuguese.

Ruben Guerrero, CEO of Webull Brazil and Head of Latin America for Webull, stated, "Our entry into the Brazil market follows the successful launch of the Webull platform in a number of global markets during the last three years. With a latent market interested in investing abroad, we have designed Webull's Brazilian platform locally to consider the needs and preferences of Brazilian retail investors that will be using our app. We are confident of Brazil's significant potential and expect to expand our product offerings to meet the needs of Brazilian investors."

Anthony Denier, Webull's Group President, added, "We are excited to introduce the Webull Brazil app to Brazilian investors and build on our success in other global markets. The app is designed to meet the needs of investors who require more comprehensive and in-depth analytical capabilities without compromising reliabile and efficient transaction execution. Webull's Brazilian retail investors will now have the opportunity to experience a truly new way of investing."

Brazilian clients will have access to the U.S. markets through Webull Financial LLC, a subsidiary of Webull and a member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

In a show of its long-term commitement to the Brazilian market, Webull recently signed an agreement to acquire the Brazilian brokerage firm H.H. Picchioni S/A Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários, a trusted name on the Brazilian financial scene for over 50 years. Completion of the acquisition is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN).

The Webull Brazil app is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong S.A.R., Singapore, Japan, South Africa, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics.

For more information about Webull, visit Webull's corporate website at https://www.webullcorp.com.

