Webull Launches in Canada

02 Jan, 2024

Award-winning app expands into new market, allowing Canadians to trade Canadian- and US-listed equities at a low cost 

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation, the owner of the popular Webull trading platform, today announced the launch of brokerage services in Canada. Through licensed financial services trading firm Webull Securities (Canada) Ltd., Canadian residents will be able to trade both Canadian- and US-listed equities through the award-winning Webull app.

Webull Canada secured its authorization in November 2023 and today launched its order execution only brokerage functions. In addition to equity trading, tools and offerings available to users include real time quotes and in-depth market data, 20+ charting widgets and 60+ indicators, paper trading, and robust educational tools.

"Webull sees a huge opportunity to disrupt a traditionally expensive brokerage system in Canada," said Anthony Denier, Group President, Webull. "Since inception, we have been providing powerful market data tools across the world. We look forward to expanding to another market and providing greater and easier access to trading for all."

Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Securities (Canada) Limited, added "Webull's state-of-the-art app, driven by world class technology, offers market data, tools, analytics, and education for free and brings a low-cost trading solution right to your fingertips. We already have tens of thousands of Canadian users leveraging market data and analytics alone, so we are proud to bring the award-winning brokerage services to them and look forward to expanding our user base in Canada."  

The Webull trading platform launched in the US in 2018 through its SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member subsidiary. Webull has received notable recognition in the financial industry, including winning the "Best Brokerage App" at Benzinga's 2022 Global Fintech Awards, highlighting its commitment to superior mobile trading. It was also honoured as the "Best Options Trading Platform" at the Finder Stock Trading Platform Awards and recognized as the "Best in Class" for the investor community at the Stockbrokers Annual Review 2023. These accolades showcase the company's dedication to providing innovative and exceptional services to all of its users. 

The Webull trading platform can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. 

For more information about Webull Canada, please visit www.webull.ca. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].   

About Webull 

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Mexico, and Canada. 

