Webware.ai Launches "Rivi"

A Custom-Trained AI, Transforming Digital Marketing for Small Businesses

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Webware.ai, a leader in digital marketing solutions, proudly announces the launch of Rivi, an innovative AI-powered sales and marketing agent designed to revolutionize the digital landscape for small and medium-sized service businesses.

Rivi is not just another marketing tool; it is a fully autonomous agent custom-trained to meet the unique needs of service-based businesses. This groundbreaking technology automates essential aspects of website creation and digital marketing, saving time, reducing costs, and driving significant revenue growth.

Custom AI Built for Every Business

Upon onboarding, each business receives a tailored version of Rivi, powered by advanced AI technologies including ChatGPT. This custom model is trained on the client's target audience data, business information, and the owner's story. The result? Rivi generates engaging content that resonates with the right audience, driving traffic through effective content marketing strategies.

Autonomous Content Marketing and Website Creation

Once trained, Rivi creates a highly optimized SEO website and initiates a comprehensive content marketing campaign, producing blog posts, social media updates, and newsletters to enhance visibility and engagement. Rivi continually tracks and analyzes content performance, learning and adapting to refine and improve campaigns over time.

Comprehensive Digital Marketing Solution

Business owners typically rely on anywhere from 4 to 20 different software solutions to manage their operations, highlighting the complexity of their needs. In contrast, the Webware platform offers an all-in-one solution that simplifies this process.

Webware.ai provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing tools, including CRM, invoicing, payment processing, automated drip email campaigns, and reputation management. This integrated approach allows small business owners to focus on their core operations while Webware.ai expertly manages their marketing efforts, creating a seamless and efficient digital strategy.

"Rivi is poised to change how our clients approach digital marketing," says Cory York, Co-Founder and CEO of Webware.ai. "This isn't just another AI tool; Rivi acts like an entire marketing team dedicated to your business, working around the clock to drive growth. Our mission is to empower small business owners by equipping them with advanced technological tools that rival, or even surpass, those used by larger competitors, thereby levelling the playing field in today's marketplace."

About Webware.ai

Founded in 2011, Toronto-based Webware.ai is an industry-leading digital marketing platform that empowers small and medium-sized businesses with AI-enhanced, end-to-end solutions. Serving over 3,500 active businesses, Webware.ai streamlines operations, reduces costs, and drives revenue growth through its innovative AI-driven tools.

SOURCE Webware.AI