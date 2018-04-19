WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend

MILWAUKEE, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 55.25 cents per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable June 1, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 14, 2018. This marks the 303rd consecutive quarter – dating back to 1942 – that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.