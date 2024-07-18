WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend

News provided by

WEC Energy Group

Jul 18, 2024, 15:36 ET

MILWAUKEE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 83.50 cents per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on Aug. 14, 2024. This marks the 328th consecutive quarter — dating back to 1942 — that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 35,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $44 billion of assets.

SOURCE WEC Energy Group

Also from this source

WEC Energy Group announces pricing of $750 million of 4.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 and $750 million of 4.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: WEC) today announced the pricing of $750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% convertible senior notes...

WEC Energy Group announces offering of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 and Convertible Senior Notes due 2029

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: WEC) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $750,000,000 in aggregate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics