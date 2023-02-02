WEC Energy Group posts 2022 results

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today reported net income of $1.4 billion, or $4.45 per share, for 2022. This compares to earnings of $1.3 billion, or $4.11 per share, for 2021 — a year-over-year increase of 8.3 percent.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, WEC Energy Group recorded net income of $252.7 million, or 80 cents per share. This compares to earnings of $224.2 million, or 71 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Consolidated revenues totaled $9.6 billion for 2022, up $1.3 billion compared to 2021 revenues.

"I'm pleased to report that we delivered an exceptional year on virtually every meaningful measure — from employee safety and customer satisfaction to growth in earnings per share," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman. "Three major factors shaped our strong results: favorable weather, solid growth in our infrastructure and transmission segments, and execution of our capital plan — focused on delivering affordable, reliable and clean energy."

Natural gas deliveries in Wisconsin, excluding natural gas used for power generation, increased by 10.2 percent during 2022. On a weather-normal basis, natural gas deliveries were 5.4 percent higher.

Retail deliveries of electricity — excluding the iron ore mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula — were down by 0.2 percent for the full year 2022.

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers was 0.6 percent higher during 2022. Electricity use by large commercial and industrial customers — excluding the iron ore mine — fell by 0.5 percent.

Residential electricity use decreased by 0.8 percent.

On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity during 2022 — excluding the iron ore mine — increased by 0.1 percent.

"Today, we are also reaffirming the company's 2023 earnings guidance. We expect earnings to be in a range of $4.58 to $4.62 per share. The midpoint of the range is $4.60 per share, which represents growth of 6.7 percent from the midpoint of the company's original guidance for 2022," Klappa said.

On Jan. 19, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 78 cents per share on the company's common stock, an increase of 7.2 percent over the previous year's quarterly dividend.

Earnings per share listed in this news release are on a fully diluted basis.

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating revenues $ 2,558.4 $ 2,201.9 $ 9,597.4 $ 8,316.0









Operating expenses Cost of sales 1,235.4 958.8 4,358.9 3,311.0 Other operation and maintenance 580.3 588.1 1,938.0 2,005.5 Depreciation and amortization 284.6 275.1 1,122.6 1,074.3 Property and revenue taxes 77.7 53.1 253.7 210.3 Total operating expenses 2,178.0 1,875.1 7,673.2 6,601.1 Operating income 380.4 326.8 1,924.2 1,714.9









Equity in earnings of transmission affiliates 46.3 31.9 194.7 158.1 Other income, net 34.7 35.5 128.8 133.2 Interest expense 150.2 113.6 515.1 471.1 Loss on debt extinguishment — 36.3 — 36.3 Other expense (69.2) (82.5) (191.6) (216.1)









Income before income taxes 311.2 244.3 1,732.6 1,498.8 Income tax expense 59.0 20.5 322.9 200.3 Net income 252.2 223.8 1,409.7 1,298.5









Preferred stock dividends of subsidiary 0.3 0.3 1.2 1.2 Net (income) loss attributed to noncontrolling interests 0.8 0.7 (0.4) 3.0 Net income attributed to common shareholders $ 252.7 $ 224.2 $ 1,408.1 $ 1,300.3 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.71 $ 4.46 $ 4.12 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.71 $ 4.45 $ 4.11









Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 315.4 315.4 315.4 315.4 Diluted 315.9 316.2 316.1 316.3









Dividends per share of common stock $ 0.7275 $ 0.6775 $ 2.9100 $ 2.7100

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, (in millions, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 28.9 $ 16.3 Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net of reserves of $199.3 and $198.3, respectively 1,818.4 1,505.7 Materials, supplies, and inventories 807.1 635.8 Prepaid taxes 201.8 182.1 Other prepayments 69.8 63.4 Other 261.7 253.4 Current assets Long-term assets 3,187.7 2,656.7





Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $10,383.8 and

$9,889.3, respectively 29,113.8 26,982.4 Regulatory assets (December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include $92.4 and $100.7, respectively,



related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC) 3,264.6 3,264.8 Equity investment in transmission affiliates 1,909.2 1,789.4 Goodwill 3,052.8 3,052.8 Pension and OPEB assets 916.7 881.3 Other 427.3 361.1 Long-term assets 38,684.4 36,331.8 Total assets $ 41,872.1 $ 38,988.5 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Short-term debt $ 1,647.1 $ 1,897.0 Current portion of long-term debt (December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include $8.9 and $8.8,

respectively, related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC) 881.2 169.4 Accounts payable 1,198.1 1,005.7 Other 884.6 680.9 Current liabilities 4,611.0 3,753.0





Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt (December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include $94.1 and $102.7, respectively, related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC) 14,766.2 13,523.7 Deferred income taxes 4,625.6 4,308.5 Deferred revenue, net 370.7 389.2 Regulatory liabilities 3,735.5 3,946.0 Environmental remediation liabilities 499.6 532.6 Pension and OPEB obligations 171.6 219.0 Other 1,475.3 1,203.2 Long-term liabilities 25,644.5 24,122.2





Commitments and contingencies









Common shareholders' equity



Common stock – $0.01 par value; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 315,434,531 shares outstanding 3.2 3.2 Additional paid in capital 4,115.2 4,138.1 Retained earnings 7,265.3 6,775.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6.8) (3.2) Common shareholders' equity 11,376.9 10,913.2





Preferred stock of subsidiary 30.4 30.4 Noncontrolling interests 209.3 169.7 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,872.1 $ 38,988.5

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31 (in millions) 2022 2021

Operating activities



Net income $ 1,409.7 $ 1,298.5

Reconciliation to cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 1,122.6 1,074.3

Deferred income taxes and ITCs, net 280.1 151.1

Contributions and payments related to pension and OPEB plans (15.1) (66.3)

Equity income in transmission affiliates, net of distributions (74.3) (25.1)

Net change in transmission regulatory assets and liabilities (85.8) 5.7

Net gain on disposition of assets (66.2) (6.2)

Change in –





Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net (342.1) (249.2)

Materials, supplies, and inventories (171.3) (107.2)

Amounts recoverable from customers 60.0 (82.3)

Collateral on deposit (108.1) 4.6

Other current assets (27.7) 17.6

Accounts payable 121.5 126.9

Other current liabilities 126.9 (17.2)

Other, net (169.5) (92.5)

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,060.7 2,032.7









Investing activities Capital expenditures (2,314.9) (2,252.8)

Acquisition of Thunderhead Wind Energy LLC, net of cash acquired of $0.5 (382.0) —

Acquisition of Jayhawk Wind, LLC — (119.9)

Acquisition of intangible assets (19.2) —

Capital contributions to transmission affiliates (45.5) —

Proceeds from the sale of assets 69.0 21.9

Proceeds from the sale of investments held in rabbi trust 15.4 18.7

Payments for American Transmission Company LLC's construction costs that will be reimbursed (24.8) (7.0)

Reimbursement for American Transmission Company LLC's construction costs 10.2 —

Insurance proceeds received for property damage 41.6 —

Other, net 7.8 27.3

Net cash used in investing activities (2,642.4) (2,311.8)









Financing activities Exercise of stock options 33.6 15.7

Purchase of common stock (69.2) (33.1)

Dividends paid on common stock (917.9) (854.8)

Issuance of long-term debt 1,999.3 2,383.8

Retirement of long-term debt (92.1) (1,260.4)

Repayment of short-term loan — (340.0)

Change in commercial paper (252.6) 459.2

Payments for debt extinguishment and issuance costs (15.6) (67.2)

Other, net (9.1) (9.2)

Net cash provided by financing activities 676.4 294.0

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 94.7 14.9

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 87.5 72.6

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 182.2 $ 87.5













