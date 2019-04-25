WEC Energy Group posts first-quarter results

MILWAUKEE, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today reported net income of $420.1 million, or $1.33 per share for the first quarter of 2019 - up from $390.1 million, or $1.23 per share for the first quarter of 2018.

Consolidated revenues totaled $2.4 billion, up $90.9 million from last year's first quarter.

"Our strong first quarter results were driven by colder than normal weather and a focus on operating efficiency across our system of companies," said Gale Klappa, Executive Chairman. "The energy infrastructure we've built to serve our 4.5 million customers was put to the test by the polar vortex cold snap in January," he added. "Our people and our systems performed exceptionally well as wind chills dropped to nearly 50 degrees below zero and demand for natural gas set new all-time records."

For the quarter, natural gas deliveries in Wisconsin – excluding gas used for power generation – rose by 7.0 percent compared to the first quarter of 2018. On a weather normal basis, natural gas deliveries grew by 2.6 percent.

Retail deliveries of electricity - excluding the iron ore mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula - rose by 0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter last year.

Residential electricity use increased by 3.4 percent. Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers declined by 0.4 percent. Electricity use by large commercial and industrial customers - excluding the iron ore mine - was 1.1 percent lower during the first quarter of 2019.

On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity - excluding the iron ore mine – decreased by 0.4 percent.

At the end of March, the company was serving approximately 11,000 more electric customers and 22,000 more natural gas customers than at the same time a year ago.

The company is reaffirming its earnings guidance of $3.48 to $3.52 per share with an expectation of reaching the top end of the range. This assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year.

Earnings per share listed in this news release are on a fully diluted basis.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

WEC Energy Group ( wecenergygroup.com ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 50,000 stockholders of record, 8,000 employees and nearly $34 billion of assets.

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



March 31 (in millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2018 Operating revenues

$ 2,377.4



$ 2,286.5











Operating expenses







Cost of sales

1,009.6



972.1

Other operation and maintenance

550.6



511.9

Depreciation and amortization

226.4



208.6

Property and revenue taxes

48.0



48.8

Total operating expenses

1,834.6



1,741.4











Operating income

542.8



545.1











Equity in earnings of transmission affiliates

36.1



32.8

Other income, net

30.9



7.5

Interest expense

124.4



106.7

Other expense

(57.4)



(66.4)











Income before income taxes

485.4



478.7

Income tax expense

65.0



88.3

Net income

420.4



390.4











Preferred stock dividends of subsidiary

0.3



0.3

Net income attributed to common shareholders

$ 420.1



$ 390.1











Earnings per share







Basic

$ 1.33



$ 1.24

Diluted

$ 1.33



$ 1.23











Weighted average common shares outstanding







Basic

315.5



315.5

Diluted

316.7



316.9











Dividends per share of common stock

$ 0.5900



$ 0.5525



WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2019

December 31,

2018 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 30.6



$ 84.5

Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net of reserves of $163.2 and $149.2, respectively

1,430.1



1,280.9

Materials, supplies, and inventories

330.1



548.2

Prepayments

167.2



256.8

Other

50.3



77.2

Current assets

2,008.3



2,247.6











Long-term assets







Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $8,589.0 and $8,636.6, respectively

22,193.3



22,000.9

Regulatory assets

4,009.8



3,805.1

Equity investment in transmission affiliates

1,670.6



1,665.3

Goodwill

3,052.8



3,052.8

Other

802.3



704.1

Long-term assets

31,728.8



31,228.2

Total assets

$ 33,737.1



$ 33,475.8











Liabilities and Equity

















Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 1,145.2



$ 1,440.1

Current portion of long-term debt

366.0



365.0

Accounts payable

674.1



876.4

Accrued payroll and benefits

125.9



185.4

Other

578.7



464.8

Current liabilities

2,889.9



3,331.7











Long-term liabilities







Long-term debt

10,326.7



9,994.0

Deferred income taxes

3,459.9



3,388.1

Deferred revenue, net

514.5



520.4

Regulatory liabilities

4,274.3



4,251.6

Environmental remediation liabilities

631.8



616.4

Pension and OPEB obligations

418.1



422.8

Other

1,109.8



1,108.1

Long-term liabilities

20,735.1



20,301.4











Commitments and contingencies

















Common shareholders' equity







Common stock – $0.01 par value; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 315,438,398 and 315,523,192 shares outstanding, respectively

3.2



3.2

Additional paid in capital

4,213.2



4,250.1

Retained earnings

5,772.1



5,538.2

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4.0)



(2.6)

Common shareholders' equity

9,984.5



9,788.9











Preferred stock of subsidiary

30.4



30.4

Noncontrolling interests

97.2



23.4

Total liabilities and equity

$ 33,737.1



$ 33,475.8



WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



March 31 (in millions)

2019

2018 Operating Activities







Net income

$ 420.4



$ 390.4

Reconciliation to cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

226.4



208.6

Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits, net

17.2



17.0

Contributions and payments related to pension and OPEB plans

(4.2)



(5.3)

Equity income in transmission affiliates, net of distributions

(1.9)



7.1

Change in –







Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues

(124.3)



(60.1)

Materials, supplies, and inventories

218.3



163.0

Other current assets

125.1



81.3

Accounts payable

(204.3)



(170.9)

Other current liabilities

54.6



128.6

Other, net

8.4



134.3

Net cash provided by operating activities

735.7



894.0











Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(358.8)



(439.6)

Acquisition of Upstream Wind Energy LLC, net of cash and restricted cash acquired of $9.2

(268.2)



—

Capital contributions to transmission affiliates

(3.4)



(12.8)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

10.6



0.8

Proceeds from the sale of investments held in rabbi trust

0.1



16.5

Other, net

13.1



(0.7)

Net cash used in investing activities

(606.6)



(435.8)











Financing Activities







Exercise of stock options

32.6



2.1

Purchase of common stock

(70.7)



(15.8)

Dividends paid on common stock

(186.2)



(174.2)

Issuance of long-term debt

350.0



—

Retirement of long-term debt

(13.3)



(12.6)

Change in short-term debt

(294.9)



(244.3)

Other, net

(3.6)



(0.3)

Net cash used in financing activities

(186.1)



(445.1)











Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(57.0)



13.1

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

146.1



58.6

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 89.1



$ 71.7



