WEC Energy Group reports first-quarter results

MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today reported net income of $622.3 million, or $1.97 per share, for the first quarter of 2024 — up from $507.5 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Consolidated revenues totaled $2.7 billion, down $207.9 million from the first quarter a year ago.

"Throughout the warmest winter in Wisconsin history, we remained laser focused on financial discipline, operating efficiency, and customer satisfaction," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman. "And we're confident that we can deliver another year of strong results — in line with our guidance for 2024."

For the quarter, natural gas deliveries in Wisconsin — excluding natural gas used for power generation — fell by 5.8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Retail deliveries of electricity — excluding the iron ore mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula — were down by 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter last year.

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers rose by 0.7 percent. Electricity use by large commercial and industrial customers — excluding the iron ore mine — declined by 0.7 percent.

Residential electricity use fell by 1.1 percent.

On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity — excluding the iron ore mine — decreased by 0.2 percent.

The company is reaffirming its 2024 earnings guidance of $4.80 to $4.90 per share. This assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year.

Earnings per share listed in this news release are on a fully diluted basis.

Conference call

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31 (in millions, except per share amounts)

2024

2023 Operating revenues

$ 2,680.2

$ 2,888.1









Operating expenses







Cost of sales

927.1

1,309.7 Other operation and maintenance

530.8

534.0 Depreciation and amortization

333.4

305.5 Property and revenue taxes

75.5

69.6 Total operating expenses

1,866.8

2,218.8









Operating income

813.4

669.3









Equity in earnings of transmission affiliates

44.8

43.8 Other income, net

44.1

40.8 Interest expense

192.0

172.2 Other expense

(103.1)

(87.6)









Income before income taxes

710.3

581.7 Income tax expense

87.7

74.1 Net income

622.6

507.6









Preferred stock dividends of subsidiary

0.3

0.3 Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interests

—

0.2 Net income attributed to common shareholders

$ 622.3

$ 507.5









Earnings per share







Basic

$ 1.97

$ 1.61 Diluted

$ 1.97

$ 1.61









Weighted average common shares outstanding







Basic

315.6

315.4 Diluted

315.9

315.9









Dividends per share of common stock

$ 0.8350

$ 0.7800

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38.9

$ 42.9 Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net of reserves of $190.7 and $193.5, respectively

1,557.0

1,503.2 Materials, supplies, and inventories

608.6

775.2 Prepaid taxes

143.0

173.9 Other prepayments

70.9

76.8 Other

186.2

223.7 Current assets

2,604.6

2,795.7









Long-term assets







Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $11,275.0 and

$11,073.1, respectively

31,729.8

31,581.5 Regulatory assets (March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 include $84.1 and $85.9, respectively,

related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC)

3,247.0

3,249.8 Equity investment in transmission affiliates

2,027.1

2,005.9 Goodwill

3,052.8

3,052.8 Pension and OPEB assets

883.9

870.9 Other

382.0

383.1 Long-term assets

41,322.6

41,144.0 Total assets

$ 43,927.2

$ 43,939.7









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 2,574.2

$ 2,020.9 Current portion of long-term debt (March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 include $9.0, related to

WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC)

640.5

1,264.2 Accounts payable

640.9

896.6 Other

854.1

933.1 Current liabilities

4,709.7

5,114.8









Long-term liabilities







Long-term debt (March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 include $85.4 and $85.3, respectively,

related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC)

15,375.8

15,512.8 Deferred income taxes

5,120.0

4,918.5 Deferred revenue, net

351.1

356.4 Regulatory liabilities

3,730.2

3,697.7 Intangible liabilities

581.4

594.8 Environmental remediation liabilities

448.9

463.7 Asset retirement obligations

377.7

374.2 Other

806.3

835.3 Long-term liabilities

26,791.4

26,753.4









Commitments and contingencies

















Common shareholders' equity







Common stock – $0.01 par value; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 315,822,587 and 315,434,531

shares outstanding, respectively

3.2

3.2 Additional paid in capital

4,145.7

4,115.9 Retained earnings

7,971.6

7,612.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7.8)

(7.7) Common shareholders' equity

12,112.7

11,724.2









Preferred stock of subsidiary

30.4

30.4 Noncontrolling interests

283.0

316.9 Total liabilities and equity

$ 43,927.2

$ 43,939.7

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



March 31 (in millions)

2024

2023 Operating activities







Net income

$ 622.6

$ 507.6 Reconciliation to cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

333.4

305.5 Deferred income taxes and ITCs, net

184.3

56.5 Contributions and payments related to pension and OPEB plans

(4.0)

(5.5) Equity income in transmission affiliates, net of distributions

(9.1)

(6.4) Change in –







Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net

(61.3)

60.7 Materials, supplies, and inventories

166.6

293.6 Collateral on deposit

17.2

(91.8) Other current assets

19.7

89.4 Accounts payable

(229.8)

(424.7) Other current liabilities

(44.8)

63.7 Other, net

(131.2)

(52.5) Net cash provided by operating activities

863.6

796.1









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(444.5)

(499.4) Acquisition of Whitewater Cogeneration Facility

—

(76.0) Acquisition of Sapphire Sky Wind Energy LLC, net of cash acquired of $0.3

—

(442.6) Acquisition of Samson I Solar Energy Center LLC, net of cash acquired of $5.2

—

(249.4) Capital contributions to transmission affiliates

(12.1)

(6.1) Proceeds from the sale of investments held in rabbi trust

14.8

10.4 Other, net

5.6

(4.8) Net cash used in investing activities

(436.2)

(1,267.9)









Financing activities







Exercise of stock options

3.7

0.9 Issuance of common stock

19.2

— Purchase of common stock

(2.0)

(6.9) Dividends paid on common stock

(263.5)

(246.1) Issuance of long-term debt

—

1,100.0 Retirement of long-term debt

(756.9)

(35.2) Change in commercial paper

552.8

(385.4) Purchase of additional ownership interest in Samson I Solar Energy Center LLC from noncontrolling interest

(28.1)

— Other, net

(1.7)

(9.7) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(476.5)

417.6









Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(49.1)

(54.2) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

165.2

182.2 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 116.1

$ 128.0

