WEC Energy Group reports second-quarter results

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today reported net income of $289.7 million, or 92 cents per share, for the second quarter of 2023 — up from $287.5 million, or 91 cents per share, in last year's second quarter.

For the first six months of 2023, the company recorded net income of $797.2 million, or $2.52 per share — down from $853.4 million, or $2.70 per share, in the corresponding period a year ago.

Consolidated revenues totaled $4.7 billion for the first six months of 2023, down $317.9 million from revenues in the first half of 2022.

"After a down first quarter marked by one of the warmest winters on record, we delivered solid results in the second quarter. And we're firmly on track for a strong 2023," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman. "We're focused on the fundamentals of our business — financial discipline, operating efficiency and customer satisfaction."

Retail deliveries of electricity — excluding the iron ore mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula — were down by 3.0 percent in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter last year.

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers was 0.1 percent higher. Electricity use by large commercial and industrial customers — excluding the iron ore mine — declined by 3.2 percent.

Residential electricity use fell by 6.4 percent.

On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity during the second quarter of this year — excluding the iron ore mine — decreased by 0.6 percent.

The company is reaffirming its 2023 annual earnings guidance of $4.58 to $4.62 per share, assuming normal weather for the remainder of the year.

Earnings per share listed in this news release are on a fully diluted basis.

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30









(in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues $ 1,830.0 $ 2,127.9 $ 4,718.1 $ 5,036.0









Operating expenses







Cost of sales 533.0 935.0 1,842.7 2,318.4 Other operation and maintenance 496.0 449.0 1,030.0 903.4 Depreciation and amortization 313.9 279.6 619.4 557.7 Property and revenue taxes 61.8 56.1 131.4 116.9 Total operating expenses 1,404.7 1,719.7 3,623.5 3,896.4 Operating income 425.3 408.2 1,094.6 1,139.6









Equity in earnings of transmission affiliates 43.6 43.0 87.4 84.7 Other income, net 48.3 19.8 89.1 59.4 Interest expense 178.7 119.8 350.9 237.4 Other expense (86.8) (57.0) (174.4) (93.3) Income before income taxes 338.5 351.2 920.2 1,046.3 Income tax expense 48.5 63.4 122.6 190.5 Net income 290.0 287.8 797.6 855.8









Preferred stock dividends of subsidiary 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.6 Net loss (income) attributed to noncontrolling interests — — 0.2 (1.8) Net income attributed to common shareholders $ 289.7 $ 287.5 $ 797.2 $ 853.4









Earnings per share







Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.91 $ 2.53 $ 2.71 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.91 $ 2.52 $ 2.70









Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 315.4 315.4 315.4 315.4 Diluted 315.9 316.2 315.9 316.2









Dividends per share of common stock $ 0.7800 $ 0.7275 $ 1.5600 $ 1.4550

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 54.7 $ 28.9 Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net of reserves of $178.7 and $199.3, respectively 1,315.1 1,818.4 Materials, supplies, and inventories 603.7 807.1 Prepaid taxes 215.1 201.8 Other prepayments 42.8 69.8 Collateral on deposit 151.3 122.4 Other 74.9 139.3 Current assets 2,457.6 3,187.7





Long-term assets



Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $10,717.0 and $10,383.8, respectively 31,010.4 29,113.8 Regulatory assets (June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 include $89.5 and $92.4, respectively, related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC) 3,238.9 3,264.6 Equity investment in transmission affiliates 1,955.9 1,909.2 Goodwill 3,052.8 3,052.8 Pension and OPEB assets 951.0 916.7 Other 352.7 427.3 Long-term assets 40,561.7 38,684.4 Total assets $ 43,019.3 $ 41,872.1 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Short-term debt $ 1,090.3 $ 1,647.1 Current portion of long-term debt (June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 include $9.0 and $8.9, respectively, related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC) 1,377.5 881.2 Accounts payable 748.5 1,198.1 Other 880.6 884.6 Current liabilities 4,096.9 4,611.0





Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt (June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 include $89.7 and $94.1, respectively, related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC) 15,608.3 14,766.2 Deferred income taxes 4,774.0 4,625.6 Deferred revenue, net 363.5 370.7 Regulatory liabilities 3,712.9 3,735.5 Intangible liabilities 621.6 335.4 Asset retirement obligations 502.9 479.3 Environmental remediation liabilities 475.8 499.6 Other 832.0 832.2 Long-term liabilities 26,891.0 25,644.5





Commitments and contingencies









Common shareholders' equity



Common stock – $0.01 par value; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 315,434,531 shares outstanding 3.2 3.2 Additional paid in capital 4,114.7 4,115.2 Retained earnings 7,570.4 7,265.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6.9) (6.8) Common shareholders' equity 11,681.4 11,376.9





Preferred stock of subsidiary 30.4 30.4 Noncontrolling interests 319.6 209.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 43,019.3 $ 41,872.1

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30 (in millions) 2023

2022 Operating activities





Net income

$ 797.6

$ 855.8 Reconciliation to cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

619.4

557.7 Deferred income taxes and ITCs, net

113.4

163.2 Contributions and payments related to pension and OPEB plans

(9.2)

(8.6) Equity income in transmission affiliates, net of distributions

(13.4)

(17.5) Change in –







Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net

529.5

36.3 Materials, supplies, and inventories

213.3

63.6 Collateral on deposit

(28.9)

0.1 Amounts recoverable from customers

33.7

(31.9) Other current assets

16.2

23.4 Accounts payable

(388.4)

1.5 Temporary LIFO liquidation credit

2.1

107.6 Collateral received

—

85.0 Other current liabilities

(41.9)

43.4 Other, net

(89.1)

(117.0) Net cash provided by operating activities

1,754.3

1,762.6









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(1,073.7)

(1,028.8) Acquisition of Whitewater Cogeneration Facility

(76.0)

— Acquisition of Sapphire Sky Wind Energy LLC, net of cash acquired of $0.3

(442.6)

— Acquisition of Samson I Solar Energy Center LLC, net of cash acquired of $5.2

(249.4)

— Acquisition of Red Barn Wind Park

(143.8)

— Acquisition of West Riverside Energy Center

(95.3)

— Capital contributions to transmission affiliates

(33.3)

(30.3) Proceeds from the sale of assets

30.4

65.0 Proceeds from the sale of investments held in rabbi trust

10.4

15.4 Payments for American Transmission Company LLC's construction costs that will be reimbursed

(19.1)

(11.2) Insurance proceeds received for property damage

—

41.3 Other, net

(9.0)

11.1 Net cash used in investing activities

(2,101.4)

(937.5)









Financing activities







Exercise of stock options

2.3

23.0 Purchase of common stock

(9.5)

(48.4) Dividends paid on common stock

(492.1)

(459.0) Issuance of long-term debt

1,450.0

— Retirement of long-term debt

(76.8)

(49.1) Change in commercial paper

(556.6)

(269.3) Payments for debt issuance costs

(9.6)

(0.8) Other, net

(2.7)

(4.1) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

305.0

(807.7) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(42.1)

17.4 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

182.2

87.5 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 140.1

$ 104.9

