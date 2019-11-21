WEC Energy Group utilities named best at keeping the lights on

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) have been honored with ReliabilityOne™ Awards for superior reliability of their electric delivery networks.

We Energies received the 2019 ReliabilityOne™ Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Midwest. WPS received the 2019 ReliabilityOne™ Award for Outstanding Midsize Utility.

This is the ninth consecutive year that We Energies has been named best in the Midwest and the first time WPS has been recognized.

"Reliability is part of our everyday culture," said Tom Metcalfe, president — We Energies and WPS. "From modernizing our networks to new innovations, we are dedicated to keeping the lights on and energy flowing to our customers."

These awards, which are based on performance for the year 2018, are presented annually by PA Consulting to utilities that have excelled in delivering the most reliable electric service to their customers.

"For the past 19 years, the ReliabilityOne™ Awards have highlighted outstanding electric utility providers who are building a positive human future in a technology-driven world," said Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne™ Program Director. "We are pleased to name We Energies and WPS as industry leaders for delivering stellar service and restoration efforts while balancing customer needs and optimizing investments."

All large and midsize utilities operating electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne™ Awards. The selection of provisional recipients is based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages. After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes an on-site certification process that provides an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 8,000 employees and more than $34 billion of assets.

PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. An innovation and transformation consultancy, we are over 3,000 specialists in consumer, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and transport, travel and logistics. We operate globally from offices across the Americas, Europe, the Nordics and the Gulf. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life. For more information about PA Consulting, visit www.paconsulting.com.

PA's ReliabilityOne™ awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA's ReliabilityOne™ study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. ReliabilityOne™ participants on average experienced 53% fewer sustained outages, and outages were 41% shorter than the average US investor owned utility. PA has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit www.paconsulting.com/energy.

SOURCE WEC Energy Group

Related Links

http://www.wecenergygroup.com

