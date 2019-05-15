WEC Energy Group's Klappa is Business Worldwide Magazine's Top Executive, Twice Over

LONDON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale Klappa, outgoing chief executive officer of WEC Energy Group, clinched two prestigious Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) awards just days before handing over the company helm.

Klappa, 68, won the title of Best CEO 'Electricity and Natural Gas Industry' and 'Growth Strategy CEO of the Year - USA' in January this year. In February, upon vacating his CEO position to the then company president, he became the energy company's executive chairman.

Despite his busy schedule, Klappa still found time to thank BWM for recognising his achievements since becoming CEO for the second time in October 2017. He had previously retired in 2016, but resumed the position when his replacement suffered a medical setback.

Klappa said: "I'm truly honored to receive these awards. And as I transition to a new chapter, our senior team will continue to focus on excelling at the fundamentals of our business. Our future is bright."

The BWM CEO Award winners are chosen from a variety of sectors worldwide, such as health, finance, manufacturing, utilities and law. The awards are highly contested and attract a large number of entries, which are then short-listed until an eventual winner is named.

A spokesman for BWM, David Jones said Klappa was a worthy winner, adding:

"These awards are about giving recognition where it's due, and in Gale Klappa's case, there is simply no doubt. It can't have been easy returning to the company after embarking on his retirement plans, but his loyalty to the company and staff there won out – to the extent he navigated a fine course in what could have been, at one time, potentially treacherous waters.

"Gale Klappa is an inspiration for all who step into his shoes at WEC Energy Group, as well as the staff there at all levels."

WEC Energy Group is an eco-conscious company – as evidenced in its plan to reduce its carbon emission output by 80 percent by the year 2050. In the meantime, the target for 2030 is a 40 percent reduction – a figure that Klappa claims the company is already well on-target to meet.

As part of WEC Energy Group's generation reshaping plan, Klappa recently introduced two innovative renewable energy pilot programmes: Solar Now and Dedicated Renewable Energy Resources. Both are aimed at commercial and industrial customers, with the former involving the construction of solar photovoltaic systems; the latter involves building bespoke renewable resources for companies.

See more information on the above two projects and the company itself at www.wecenergygroup.com

An article on the company can be found on the BWM website https://www.bwmonline.com/2019/04/30/climate-change-transforms-energy-sector/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

http://www.bwmonline.com

Contact

Robert Weinberg

Awards Department

E: robert.weinberg@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine