WEC Energy Group's Klappa to present at Sept. 5 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
17:08 ET
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Who:
Gale Klappa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of
What:
Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
When:
Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 1:25 p.m. Central time
Where:
Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers
Note:
The presentation will be available on a live audio webcast via a link on
WEC Energy Group (NYSE : WEC ), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.
The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.
WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com), is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 50,000 stockholders of record, 8,000 employees, and more than $31 billion of assets.
