WEC Energy Group's Klappa to present at Sept. 5 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

News provided by

WEC Energy Group

17:08 ET

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Who:       

Gale Klappa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of

WEC Energy Group (NYSE : WEC )

What:       

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Klappa will present an overview of WEC Energy Group's business strategy and

provide an update on the company's financial outlook.

When:        

Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 1:25 p.m. Central time

Where:       

Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers

811 Seventh Ave.

New York, N.Y. 10019

Note:         

The presentation will be available on a live audio webcast via a link on

 wecenergygroup.com. A replay will be available after the presentation.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE : WEC ), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com), is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 50,000 stockholders of record, 8,000 employees, and more than $31 billion of assets.

SOURCE WEC Energy Group

Related Links

http://www.wisconsinenergy.com

Also from this source

Aug 28, 2018, 13:58 ET WEC Energy Group supports industry initiative to enhance...

Aug 01, 2018, 12:00 ET WEC Energy Group releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

WEC Energy Group's Klappa to present at Sept. 5 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

News provided by

WEC Energy Group

17:08 ET