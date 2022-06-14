WeCare4® and Silverts Partner to Serve all Caregivers of the Aging and Adults and Children with Special Needs

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeCare4® (www.wecare4.com), the global and diverse community, platform, and portfolio of resources for all caregivers and other stakeholders interested in Helping Those Who Care For Others™️ and Silverts (www.silverts.com), the leader in adaptive apparel are excited to announce that they are partnering to bring Silverts' adaptive clothing and footwear to the entire WeCare4® community and the WeCare4®️ platform and resources to the entire Silverts community.

Silverts

With 90+ years of expertise, Silverts has been innovating adaptive apparel and became one of the first companies to bring adaptive clothing and footwear providing easy dressing solutions with adaptive designs for aging and disabled people to caregivers and dressers. They are committed to providing exceptional service, quality, and value for the price.

Silverts continues to be the leader in adaptive apparel and footwear through innovating their simplified dressing solutions for empowered living. Over the years they have partnered with over 1500 nursing and long-term care homes, getting easy dressing solutions in the hands of those in need and their caregivers.

WeCare4® provides a platform to serve all caregivers of the aging and adults and children with special needs, including family, friends, and professionals and the entire ecosystem that supports them. It also seeks to break down the existing silos of information that all caregivers and the people that they serve have to explore to find everything they need.

WeCare4® enables and empowers this community as a curator, aggregator, and source of relevant news, information, and resources; products and services; jobs, career opportunities, and resources for employers (whether family, friends, or care facilities) and job seekers; as well as education, training, and professional development for caregivers to better serve those who depend on them and to assist caregivers with every aspect of day-to-day life management. WeCare4® social channels provide opportunities for networking, additional content, and comments.

"We welcome Silverts to the WeCare4®community and are delighted that we can bring their innovative, quality, attractive apparel and footwear at special prices to all caregivers, both families/friends and professional caregivers, care advisors, and short- and long-term care facilities," noted Carol Greco, WeCare4® Founder and CEO. "Our relationship will also make the entire WeCare4® value proposition available to all those Silverts serves," added Greco.

"Partnering with WeCare4®️ will enable Silverts to expand the reach and support that we are able to provide to, and within the wider caregiving community across North America and beyond. Together we can continue to impact everyday lives of caregivers!" said Joshua Norris, General Manager of Silverts.

Special pricing of 25% off is available using codes: WECARE4 for Silverts products; and SILVERTS for select WeCare4® products/services.

About WeCare4 ®

WeCare4® (www.wecare4.com) is a community, platform, and portfolio of resources for caregivers of the aging and adults and children with special needs, including its Career Center, Marketplace, News/Articles, Forum, Education, Social Channels, and more. See Highlights of the WeCare4® Value Proposition (www.wecare4.com/forums-details/54). WeCare4® is a d/b/a of CJ Star Enterprises, LLC as is Family Care Necessities™, which was founded in 1991 as a child/eldercare agency/consultancy and currently offers telehealth services.

About Silverts

Founded in 1929, Silverts Holdings Ltd., operating as Silverts Adaptive Clothing & Footwear (www.silverts.com), is a U.S. and Canadian based retailer that designs and distributes adaptive clothing and footwear for men and women. The company makes a variety of adaptive apparel designed to assist all in daily dressing and undressing while offering dignity, convenience, and comfort.

Media Contacts :

Carol Greco, Founder and CEO

WeCare4®

+1 908-902-9542

[email protected]

Joshua Norris, General Manager

Silverts Adaptive Clothing & Footwear

+1 647-272-1613

[email protected]

SOURCE WeCare4®