WeCare4® and Stockton University Form Strategic Partnership to Serve All Caregivers of the Aging and of Adults and Children with Special Needs

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. and GALLOWAY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeCare4® (wecare4.com) and Stockton University (stockton.edu) are delighted to announce they have formed a strategic partnership to address the primary pain points of the community of caregivers of the aging and caregivers of adults and children with special needs, including overwhelmed and unprepared family and friend caregivers, training gaps for professional caregivers, siloed and fragmented information, resource inaccessibility, and severe professional talent shortage. They will:

Stockton University

Develop and distribute nationally and internationally, education, training, professional development, and certification programs for all caregivers, e.g., family and friend caregivers and/or coordinators, professional caregivers working in homes, and professional caregivers working in care facilities and other healthcare provider companies, organizations, and institutions, and the entire ecosystem that supports them;

Develop the WeCare4® Trusted Advisor™ Program, to provide support and guidance to caregivers throughout all stages of their caregiving journey; and,

Make the entire WeCare4® value proposition, including the WeCare4® Job Board/Career Center and all its job seeker support resources, highly visible and available to all students and alumni interested in working in the caregiving industry, independent of their geography or affiliation, beginning with those associated with Stockton's School of Health Sciences and the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

"The opportunity to work with Stockton University to develop and deliver much–needed programs for family, friend, and professional caregivers is truly exciting. Together, we will help fill a critical gap in the resources available to the caregiver community," noted Carol Greco, WeCare4®, Founder and CEO. "The knowledge and experience of the Stockton team will complement ours, and together we can provide caregivers the best possible education, training, and certification programs, as well as our emerging WeCare4® Trusted Advisor™ Program," added Greco.

"We are grateful to Carol and John Greco and incredibly excited about this outstanding opportunity to partner with WeCare4®," said Michael Palladino, Stockton's provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. "Together with our students and faculty experts in the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and SCOSA, we look forward to supporting a noble and impactful mission to help caregivers and their loved ones."

About WeCare4®

WeCare4® is a global, diverse, and trusted community, platform, and curated portfolio of resources. Its purpose is Helping Those Who Care for Others™, focused on caregivers of the aging while also serving caregivers of adults and children with special needs. WeCare4® supports family and friend caregivers and/or coordinators of care, professional care providers, and includes the entire ecosystem that supports them all. Founded in 2018, WeCare4® is part of CJ Star Enterprises, LLC, as is Family Care Necessities™, a child/eldercare agency/consultancy founded in 1991 and is helping launch The WeCare4® Foundation™ as an independent nonprofit affiliate.

About Stockton University and SCOSA

Stockton University is ranked among the top public universities in the nation. Our nearly 9,000 students can choose to live and learn on the 1,600-acre wooded main campus in the Pinelands National Reserve in South Jersey and at our coastal residential campus just steps from the beach and Boardwalk in Atlantic City. The university offers more than 160 undergraduate and graduate programs. The Stockton Center on Successful Aging (SCOSA) promotes research, education, and services to nurture the body, mind and spirit of New Jersey's growing population of older adults. Learn more at stockton.edu/aging.

