WECC and Fingo Finance to Hold "Wonders of the World Cup" Prediction Game, Just in Time to Catch the Football Fever

WECC is a platform that uses the blockchain as its technical foundation and employs features including irreversibility, reliability, dependability, distribution, openness, and transparency in order to achieve its objectives. In addition, it incorporates multiple nodes for composition and adopts consensus algorithms among nodes to ensure consistency. This has the net effect of solving complex issues and in doing so it has residual advantages. In addition, it is contingent on traits such as "once the record is completed, it will always exist and cannot be changed" to realize the authentication and protection of IP rights. It is readily apparent that this creates a certain degree of certainty in the commercial world in terms of the exchange of IP rights.

Interestingly, WECC continues to expand the applications of its novelty and seeks to promote activities such as its "Wonders of the World Cup". Different from traditional predictions, this seeks to guess the connection between the group bureau and the users by following sporting events. Everyone can participate in this prediction mode in a fair and equitable environment. Plus, participants can make online predictions on the Fingo Finance Website or the WECC app.

The unified passport and lower usage costs reduce the threshold in terms of participants. It has been reported that this World Cup prediction delivered by WECC and Fingo Finance addresses issues of inequality relating to cheating or fraudulence, which will have an effect on the remodeling of the credit system because of the open, lucid and fixed features of the blockchain technology. This is a critical attempt by WECC to succeed in blockchain and not only is it immersed in sports prediction but also commercial achievements to realize flow in IP and creative fields.

As the project leader and CEO of WECC, Paul Pan is quite confident about the future development of the copyright authorization industry. He asserts that WECC will have a significant influence on intellectual property and that it will realize its value in the entire industry when IP pricing filters into the industrial chain.

About WECC

We Copyright Chain (WECC) is an IP business development and ecological platform based on blockchain technology and big data. The application of these technologies enables the company to ascertain the true commercial value of IP. We Copyright Chain will establish a new IP industry standardization process and trading system premised on the technical feature of blockchain (SaaS+exchange+copyright DApp). The global copyright blockchain alliance connects enterprises specializing in the creation, application and operation of copyrightable content copyright application and copyright operation along with a group of renowned authors. By creating a global alliance with the vision of a united goal, each party devotes itself to accumulating a decentralized world of blockchain copyright.

