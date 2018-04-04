WeChat Sponsors Top Chinese International Golf Professionals, Expands Global Visibility

A major sports sponsor and now the sponsor of professional golfers for the first time, WeChat is not only supporting the golfers, but also strengthening awareness of the brand among overseas consumers and expanding WeChat's social network from online to offline as golf, one of the most popular sports in the world, is also a social sport.

Li Haotong, Dou Zecheng and Lin Xiyu, are making a splash on the golf circuit with their youthfulness, energy and positive attitudes, characteristics they share with WeChat's brand.

The partnerships will first see Li Haotong competing at the 2018 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, which is the first of golf's four major championships. In the future, WeChat will support Li Haotong at various major golf events including the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

Hole in one: WeChat expands its global brand through sports

"With the sponsorships, we hope to support Chinese professional golfers at international events and help promote the sport in China", said Juliet Zhu, Head of WeChat Marketing. "Embracing openness and striving for excellence, an ethos it shares with the golfers, WeChat is committed to developing a global app of the highest quality that facilitates connections, communication and the exchange of information."

Through the golf sponsorships, WeChat will also develop a better understanding of international sports and culture, helping to make the development of the WeChat ecosystem more diverse.

As the most popular social communication platform in China, WeChat is expanding its partnerships across various fields and industries, leveraging its innovative and open approach. In February this year, the combined number of monthly active users of Weixin and WeChat exceeded one billion.

