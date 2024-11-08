WECO Hospitality Acquires EatMise to Expand Meal Prep Services, Streamline At-Home Dining Experience

Acquisition Unites Two Pioneers in the Culinary World, Enhancing Customer Experience with Fresh, Chef-Prepared Meals

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WECO Hospitality, a leading provider of chef-prepared, ready-to-enjoy meals, is pleased to announce its acquisition of EatMise, a New York-based meal kit company known for its meal kits containing high-quality, pre-prepped ingredients from beloved local restaurants. The acquisition brings together two companies that share a commitment to delivering premium dining experiences at home, setting the stage for a new era in convenient and delicious at-home dining.

The combination of WECO's expertly crafted, fully-prepared meals and EatMise's thoughtfully curated meal kits aims to create a more flexible and personalized culinary offering. The integration of EatMise's technology-driven operations will allow WECO to expand its product line, catering to consumers who value the art of cooking but need the convenience of pre-prepped ingredients. The companies will work together to streamline meal preparation, making it easier for customers to enjoy home-cooked meals without the hassle of shopping and chopping.

"We are thrilled to welcome EatMise into the WECO family," said Jennifer Fremont-Smith, CEO of WECO Hospitality. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify dinner time while still offering incredible, high-quality food. EatMise's innovative approach to pre-prepped ingredients will complement WECO's chef-driven meals, giving our customers more choice and flexibility in how they enjoy their meals at home. We look forward to integrating our teams and bringing even more exciting culinary experiences to our communities."

EatMise, known for its chef-designed meal kits featuring fresh, local ingredients, has built a loyal customer base by making it easy for home cooks to prepare restaurant-quality dishes. The company's emphasis on sustainability and local sourcing mirrors WECO's commitment to responsible food practices.

Robert Chen, CEO of EatMise, expressed his enthusiasm for joining forces with WECO: "We built EatMise to inspire people to cook more often by eliminating the time-consuming aspects of meal prep. Partnering with WECO allows us to take that vision to the next level by offering fully prepared meal options to make dinnertime even easier. WECO's culinary expertise and commitment to partnering with local purveyors to provide delicious meals that can be on the table in minutes makes this a win for EatMise customers."

Both companies share a customer-first philosophy, ensuring that their products are always fresh, chef-inspired, and responsibly sourced. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. WECO plans to offer new and expanded meal options to EatMise customers in the New York area in late Fall 2024.

For more information about WECO Hospitality, visit www.wecohospitality.com . To learn more about EatMise, visit www.eatmise.com .

About WECO Hospitality

WECO Hospitality delivers handcrafted, chef-prepared meals directly to customers' doors, providing a convenient and delicious alternative to traditional meal delivery. WECO's menu changes weekly, offering fresh, locally sourced ingredients that cater to various dietary preferences and tastes. Founded on the principle of bringing people together over exceptional food, WECO strives to make dinner time stress-free and enjoyable.

About EatMise

EatMise is a technology-powered restaurant delivery platform that simplifies the cooking experience by offering meal kits featuring pre-prepped ingredients, allowing home cooks to create restaurant-quality meals at home. Focused on sustainability and supporting local producers, EatMise has become a favorite among those who value high-quality ingredients and the joy of cooking without the hassle of extensive preparation.

SOURCE WECO Hospitality