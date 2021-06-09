weConnect Announces Accelerated Operational Expansion in the United States

weConnect's mission is to offer the first true one-stop global expansion solution. Tweet this

For U.S. companies working with weConnect, international expansion is efficient, convenient, flexible, and attainable by providing a complete suite of global expansion and operation services:

Employer of Record & PEO: Employees are hired onto weConnect's managed entities around the world, so clients do not have to establish their own entity before expanding internationally.

Today, weConnect's workforce spans the globe with over 200 team members in 54 countries. weConnect's executive team has helped over 3,000 clients expand their businesses to more than 120 countries around the world.

weConnect's expansion into the U.S. is part of the company's growth strategy, which includes establishing commercial teams in Europe in 2022. The company plans to increase its U.S. workforce by 250% by the end of the year to support growth of its U.S. client base.

About weConnect:

weConnect is the world's fastest-growing, privately owned global expansion and operations company. weConnect's mission is to make international expansion more efficient, convenient, and attainable. Using practical solutions and optimal technologies for employer of record, incorporation, accounting, payroll and tax compliance, weConnect allows clients to focus on securing optimal talent and growing their businesses to all corners of the globe. Details can be found at goweconnect.com .

