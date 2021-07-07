weConnect Hires Derek Begue as USA Director and Adam Klooster as West Coast Director

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- weConnect, the fastest-growing, privately owned global expansion, operations and compliance company, hired Derek Begue as USA Director and Adam Klooster as West Coast Director. Earlier this month, weConnect announced its operational expansion in the United States. Begue and Klooster will lead commercial growth efforts and drive customer adoption in the U.S. market.

Begue brings with him over 10 years of experience working with U.S. clients on international business development projects. Previously, he led the commercial team at a boutique management consultancy focused on international growth. With a B.B.A. in International Business and B.A. in Chinese Studies from Grand Valley State University, along with business experience in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Begue offers a global perspective that weConnect's clients will benefit from.

Klooster has also been assisting U.S. companies to expand internationally for the past five years. He has worked in international market development and managed back-office functions of companies throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Klooster holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from California State University, Chico.

"We lucked out finding Derek and Adam so early in our U.S. talent search," said Matthew Kyle, Chief Commercial Officer of weConnect. "Both Derek's and Adam's professional experience and passion for helping companies access international markets made them a perfect fit for weConnect. We are confident in their ability to lead our growth efforts in the U.S. and know that our U.S. headquartered clients will be in good hands with them at the helm."

weConnect's mission is to offer the first true one-stop global expansion solution. Today, weConnect's workforce spans the globe with over 200 team members in 54 countries. The company plans to increase its U.S. workforce by 250% by the end of the year to support growth of its U.S. client base, aided by Begue and Klooster.

About weConnect:

weConnect is the world's fastest-growing, privately owned global expansion, operations and compliance company. weConnect's mission is to make international expansion more efficient, convenient, and attainable. Using practical solutions and optimal technologies for employer of record, incorporation, accounting, payroll and tax compliance, weConnect allows clients to focus on securing optimal talent and growing their businesses to all corners of the globe. Details can be found at goweconnect.com.

