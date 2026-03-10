WeCreat Launches Lumos Ultra on KickStarter: The World's First & Only One-Stop 6W UV + 60W/100W MOPA Laser System

Goes Live April 21, 2026 on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeCreat is proud to unveil Lumos Ultra, elevating the modern maker's workflow with the world's first integrated 6W UV + 60W/100W MOPA laser system. Super Early VIP Access opens on March 9, where a $50 deposit unlocks $300 in launch savings. Lumos Ultra will officially launch on Kickstarter on April 21, 2026.

Lumos Ultra fuses two advanced laser technologies into a single unified system, delivering UV cold photochemical precision and MOPA high-power metal processing in one seamless workflow, redefining Laser Processing with a True One-Stop Platform.

Designed for professional creators, small business owners, and advanced makers, Lumos Ultra transforms how laser work is done—eliminating fragmented workflows, reducing equipment costs, boosting operation efficiency, and unlocking entirely new creative and commercial possibilities.

UV Meets MOPA: A Unified Evolution in Laser Architecture

Traditionally, creators and small businesses are forced to choose between different laser machines—UV for glass and delicate materials, MOPA or Fiber for metals. Each machine comes with its own cost, learning curve, space requirements, and workflow limitations.

Lumos Ultra changes that equation entirely.

By bringing UV and MOPA together in one unified system, Lumos Ultra delivers professional-grade processing for both metal and non-metal applications—enabling hybrid materials, mixed processes, premium craftsmanship, and high-value output from a single investment.

This one-stop architecture delivers measurable benefits:

Save 30%+ Cost — One investment, twice the capability

— One investment, twice the capability Save 90%+ Time — One-click switching, zero workflow interruption

— One-click switching, zero workflow interruption Save 50%+ Space — One footprint, two workstations

With support for 2,500+ materials and 10+ mainstream laser processes—including glass inner engraving, cold processing, 16K precision engraving, iridescent and vivid metal color engraving, 3D relief engraving, deep engraving, black marking, metal cutting, and derusting—Lumos Ultra covers virtually all core laser applications in one machine.

More importantly, it enables a new type of laser processing environment.

Small businesses can now engrave crystal awards, memorabilia, and customize metal jewelry —all in one machine. 3D printing studios can move from prototype printing to surface texturing, metal inserts, and premium finishing without outsourcing. PCB developers can engrave ultra-fine UV traces and cut metal boards in-house for same-day validation.

UV Precision: Cold Processing Meets Extreme Detail

UV is an all-around laser, and 6W is the optimal sweet spot to demonstrate UV laser's power and performance, engineered for speed, precision, consistency, and clean results.

5 Glass Engraving Modes — From Surface to True 3D Inside

Lumos Ultra offers 5 glass engraving modes: surface, 2D, 2.5D, 3D, and our exclusive 3D textured inner engraving. The textured inner engraving runs up to 5× faster than conventional 3D inner engraving with sharper contours, finer internal details, and clearer results—ideal for crystal art and premium glass customization.

No-Burn Engraving with UV Cold Processing

Unlike other traditional lasers, UV laser uses photochemical cold processing to break molecular bonds without heat buildup. No melting, no charring, no deformation—ideal for heat-sensitive materials such as plastics, resins, leather, and coated materials. The result is clean edges, high contrast, and distortion-free details, even on delicate or layered designs.

True 16K Ultra-Fine Precision

With an ultra-small 0.0019 mm spot size, UV precision on Lumos Ultra is 263× finer than CO₂ lasers and 20× finer than diode lasers. From micro-text to complex textures, every detail is rendered cleanly and accurately—reaching genuine 16K-level engraving precision beyond traditional laser limits.

MOPA Power: Color, Depth, and Real Metal Cutting

Engineered to master metal processing, Lumos Ultra can be paired with a 60W or 100W MOPA laser module—making it the only integrated laser platform today with expandable 1064nm architecture, allowing future upgrades to fiber or picosecond lasers without replacing the machine.

Two Color Engraving Modes That Make Metals Pop

MOPA technology enables two distinct metal color effects:

Iridescent Color Engraving — Micro-structured surfaces refract light, producing dynamic, shimmering color shifts Ultra-Vibrant Color Engraving — Precisely controlled oxide layers create stable, saturated metal colors

These effects transform logos, artwork, and decorative metal into high-impact, premium finishes.

True Metal Relief, Deep Engraving, and Cutting

Lumos Ultra supports true 3D metal relief and deep engraving, delivering clean edges and consistent depth for professional engraving, jewelry making, and functional metal parts.

With 60W/100W MOPA metal cutting, the system handles prototyping, custom components, and industrial elements with precision and control—far beyond standard engraving applications.

One Machine, One Workflow: Software Intelligence Meets Production Efficiency

Lumos Ultra is a fully integrated workflow platform. Hardware power is matched by a unified software ecosystem that transforms complex professional operations into streamlined, intuitive actions.

UV & MOPA One-Click Switching

Switch between UV precision and MOPA power instantly—no hardware swap, no recalibration, no workflow interruption. From crystal detailing to metal engraving and cutting, everything runs through one machine and one unified interface.

AIGC-Powered Creation

Built-in AIGC tools expedite design and unlock new creative freedom:

AI 3D Modeling — Generate 3D models from text or images, ready for relief engraving AI Design Generation — Turn words into engraving-ready designs in multiple styles AI Image Enhancement — Remove backgrounds, apply filters, and optimize for engraving

Automation That Works for You

Additional software features include a ready-to-use project library, 3-step color engraving, automatic field-lens detection, Smartfill powered by a 50MP camera, full-size live preview, and intelligent layout & nesting.

Upgraded Production, Diverse Accessories

Powered by a high-speed galvo system, Lumos Ultra reaches 16,000 mm/s engraving speed—over 13× faster than CO₂ and 26× faster than diode lasers, delivering real productivity gains for professionals.

Additionally, Lumos Ultra supports a wide range of accessories for scalable production and diverse application:

Longest Conveyor: 1000 × 200 mm for better batch processing. 360° Rotary for cylindrical objects, Slider Extension for long items, Rotary + Slider Combo for full-wrap engraving up to 380 mm.

Kickstarter Launch & Early Bird Access

Lumos Ultra will officially launch on Kickstarter on April 21, 2026, with shipping available to the United States, the European Union, United Kingdom and Canada.

Beginning March 9, supporters can secure early access with a refundable $50 deposit at wecreat.com , unlocking $300 in VIP cashback, priority shipping from late June, and exclusive early notification of Super Early Bird pricing ahead of the public launch.

At launch, only 100 Super Early Bird units will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Join the official WeCreat Lumos Ultra Facebook group for early updates and expert insights.

Website: www.wecreat.com

