WedBrilliant Announces Brand New Look, Virtual Wedding Planning Features

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WedBrilliant, the premier wedding planning website that allows engaged couples to post all their wedding needs and receive bids from wedding vendors online, has just announced a brand new look. The New York Times-recognized, WedBrilliant.com, is a user-friendly platform that helps couples find perfect vendors for every component of their wedding and connects vendors to great leads and future clients. And, especially helpful during these times – this is wedding planning that can be done 100% online.

A free wedding planning tool for engaged couples around the United States, WedBrilliant provides an easier way to plan a wedding, eliminating the need to go through the arduous process of contacting countless vendors to get quotes and proposals. Brides and grooms post their wedding needs and vendors submit bids – ultimately giving couples more options and expanding client bases for wedding vendors. Vendor reviews round out WedBrilliant.com, making it a must-have resource for every couple planning their special day. From caterers to photographers and wedding planners to florists, couples will find the right vendors for multiple facets of their weddings.

Founder and CEO Melissa Wilmot knows the newly re-designed WedBrilliant.com fills a great need in the market: "We're living in an era where happily engaged couples can't necessarily grab coffee with prospective wedding vendors right now. Luckily, WedBrilliant gives couples who want their special days to be perfect – but not break the bank – the ability to connect with vendors and the power to define what they want, and then select the price that works best in their budget."

From a vendor perspective, wedding pros nationwide who are WedBrilliant members maintain a profile page, show up in specific searches on WedBrilliant, receive alerts about new bid requests from couples in their region, and submit bids to couples, ultimately securing new clients. Vendors can submit as many bids as they'd like, giving vendors unlimited opportunities to go after new business.

"We booked one of our most influential and ideal clients thanks to WedBrilliant, and we continue to have referrals from that lead years later," said Veronica Enns, founder and principal planner at The 530 Bride. "If you are looking for quality leads from a vetted source, we'd recommend WedBrilliant."

