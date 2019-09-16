Wedbush Agrees to Acquire Assets of Leading U.S.-Based Asian Markets Brokerage, Decker & Co.

"We are excited to join Wedbush and contribute to its wide domain expertise as we uncover exciting investment opportunities by turning over more rocks than others," stated Mark Decker. "Wedbush's expertise will benefit our Asian corporate relationships and bring further research depth to our institutional investor base."

Decker & Co. was founded in 2012, with a vision of providing local Asian companies global fund access. Mark brings more than 25 years of experience in Asian institutional equity markets beginning with Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns in Hong Kong, Siam Commercial Bank in Bangkok and Kim Eng Securities in the U.S.

"The acquisition will further widen the scope of Wedbush's capital market's capabilities by bringing the most compelling Asia-market insights, corporate access and investment opportunities to our clients," said Kirsten Fraunces. "Mark's Trans-Pacific experience is unrivaled, as is his ability to gain access to fast-growing companies across Southeast Asia."

Gary Wedbush, Co-President of Wedbush Securities adds, "Headquartered here in Los Angeles, Wedbush has a front row seat to the growing importance of Trans-Pacific collaboration. Our new Decker & Co. group will provide clients on both sides of the Pacific with bespoke services in capital markets and wealth management. We are thrilled to partner with Mark and his team."

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 1,000 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

About Decker & Co.

Decker & Co. is the only U.S.-based specialist brokerage covering all of Asia. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and with offices in New York and Asia, Decker & Co. provides institutional investors with unparalleled access to the best local research and listed corporates, has done over 150 global roadshows of top quality Asian companies, and led 38 trips for global funds to Asia. Its principals have been among the leading experts in Asian markets since the 1990s.

