Wedbush Securities Appoints Andrew Druch, Esq. Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Andrew has over 30 years of broad-reaching legal experience in securities and banking. Throughout his career he has played a pivotal role in building and mentoring legal and compliance departments to better serve companies' business lines. He held the role of General Counsel for ING Bank, Rabobank, and most recently, DNB. Andrew began his legal career at the New York Stock Exchange, where he was held in high regard for his deep regulatory knowledge, drawing attention from firms, including Lehman Brothers and Drexel Burnham Lambert, where he played an integral role during both of the firms' periods of success.

"This is such a great time to join Wedbush, a time where the company is investing in its long-term growth," says Andrew. "I'm thrilled to be in this new position for the firm, to provide legal guidance and perspective as we move forward."

Co-Presidents Richard M. Jablonski and Gary L. Wedbush add, "We welcome Andrew and his deep knowledge of securities and banking laws, as the firm is poised for accelerated growth. We look forward to his counsel as we make further strides in our Wealth Management, Investment Banking, and ACAPS divisions, as well as building out our infrastructure, making additional asset acquisitions and expanding geographically."

Andrew received his Bachelor's degree in Political Science from State University of New York at Albany and his J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 1,000 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

