Wedbush Securities Appoints Christopher Mone as Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher "Chris" Mone as the firm's new EVP and Head of Wealth Management. Chris will be responsible for the leadership of Wedbush's entire Private Wealth Management service division. He is based in the Los Angeles headquarters and reports to Co-Presidents Richard M. Jablonski and Gary L. Wedbush. As a member of the President's Executive Committee, Chris joins the most senior leadership of the firm. Additionally, Jim Richards has been appointed to the newly created role of Director of Operations in Wealth Management. Jim will be responsible for the operations and administration of the Division and report directly to Chris.

Chris has 25 years of experience in private wealth management and joins Wedbush from Wilmington Trust, where he served as President of U.S. Markets of Wilmington Trust Wealth Advisory. Prior to this Chris held management positions at BNY Melon Wealth Management, UBS Wealth Management, and Prudential Securities. Chris earned his B.A. from St. John's University and his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.

"I am thrilled to be joining Wedbush at this moment in the firm's history," states Chris. "With the firm's innovative culture, and diverse business mix, I believe we have all the right ingredients to be incredibly successful. I look forward to serving and working with our advisors and clients, to further develop and expand our Private Wealth Management group."

Co-Presidents Gary L. Wedbush and Richard M. Jablonski add, "Chris has extraordinary leadership and business-building experience in private wealth management and we look forward to his contributions as our partner on the executive team."

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush is a leader in the financial services industry providing our individual and institutional clients with a wide range of services; including private wealth management, investment banking, equities, fixed income, and futures brokerage, advanced clearing and prime services, equities research, municipal finance and trading, commodities marketing, and securities lending. Founded in 1955, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and has 100 registered offices nationwide. Wedbush delivers outstanding client service through its focus on financial stability, continuity, innovation, and advanced technology.

Follow us on Twitter @Wedbush .

SOURCE Wedbush Securities