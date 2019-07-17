Wedbush Securities Appoints Frank Story as Managing Director, Tri-State Market Manager

Frank joins Wedbush from Stifel where he served as Branch Manager for the past 15 years. In 2008 he was tapped to run Stifel's Manhattan branch which was one of their largest branches in the country. Frank has held various other leadership roles throughout his career. He was a Management Training Advisor in PaineWebber's professional development department, where he was responsible for training, educating, coaching, and mentoring newly hired Financial Advisors. Prior to joining Ryan Beck & Co. (a Stifel predecessor firm) as Branch Manager, in Fort Lee, NJ, Frank was a Branch manager at Prudential/Wachovia.

"I'm thrilled to have joined Wedbush Securities at a time where the company is investing heavily in the growth of its wealth management business," states Frank Story. "I'm very excited to introduce Wedbush's unique platform and comprehensive wealth management capabilities in this strategically important market to the firm."

Chris Mone adds, "Frank is a proven leader that has grown large businesses in New York City, Northern New Jersey, and Long Island throughout his successful career. We are excited that Frank sees the opportunity to continue our growth momentum in the tri-state area. His exceptional leadership and recruiting skills will help us attract the very best advisors in this important market."

Frank graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from State University of New York College at Brockport, and lives in New York City.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 1,000 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

SOURCE Wedbush Securities