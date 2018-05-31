Wedbush Securities Appoints Rich Jablonski and Gary Wedbush Co-Presidents

In 1955 Edward "Ed" Wedbush, with friend Robert Werner , and $5,000 of capital each, founded the firm and over the next six decades has served as its President. Under Ed's leadership and his unwavering dedication to its clients, the firm has grown independently to over $310 million in retained earnings, nearly 1,000 colleagues and over 100,000 clients. Previous to their new roles, Rich Jablonski was Executive Vice President, COO, and Head of Futures, Securities Finance and Rates, and Prime Brokerage; Gary Wedbush was Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets and Correspondent Services. Both serve on the firm's Management and Executive Committees.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 1,000 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

