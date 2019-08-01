Wedbush Securities Appoints Wealth Management Veteran Andrea Epinger as Senior Vice President, Head of Change Management and Process Improvement

Andrea has more than two decades of experience in the finance industry. She started her career in banking and transitioned into wealth management where she managed various offices in Southern California for UBS. She joins Wedbush most recently from JP Morgan Private Bank where she had been serving as a Vice President since 2014.

"I'm excited to be joining an exceptionally talented team at Wedbush," said Andrea. "I'll be working closely with all business units to enhance the firm's processes by taking a technology first approach to ensure we are prepared for the rapid growth in front of us."

Chris Mone adds, "Andrea's unique ability to identify opportunities for process improvement and her diverse organizational experience serves the firm well as we continue to expand and innovate. In her new role, Andrea will leverage her extensive background working with teams of experienced advisors committed to providing our clients with the service, growth and world class offerings that people have come to expect from Wedbush over the past 60 years.

Andrea received her Bachelor's degree from California State University, Northridge and resides in Los Angeles with her husband and two sons.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 1,000 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

