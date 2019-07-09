Wedbush Securities Appoints Wealth Management Veteran Robert Limmer as Senior Vice President, Head of Independent Franchise Owner Network

Bob is a highly-successful Wealth Management Leader, having held senior leadership positions at several Wall Street firms spanning over the past 25 years. Most recently, Bob was President of Gladstone Wealth Group, a large independent investment advisory firm on the LPL platform with over 80 independent advisors.

"I am delighted to be joining Wedbush at this time of rapid growth for the firm," states Bob Limmer. "With the firm's mission to expand their Wealth Management division, I believe we have the right building blocks in place to be incredibly successful. I am eager to begin working with our advisors and clients, to further develop and expand, as we serve and support their needs."

Chris Mone adds, "Bob's insight and diverse industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to invest in growing our independent advisory business. His deep working knowledge in the independent advisor space will complement and expand how we support the growth and serve the needs of our entrepreneurial independent franchise owners on our fully integrated platform."

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush is a leader in the financial services industry providing our individual and institutional clients with a wide range of services; including private wealth management, investment banking, equities, fixed income, and futures brokerage, advanced clearing and prime services, equities research, municipal finance and trading, commodities marketing, and securities lending. Founded in 1955, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and has 100 registered offices nationwide. Wedbush delivers outstanding client service through its focus on financial stability, continuity, innovation, and advanced technology.

