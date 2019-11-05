Wedbush Securities Celebrates 50 Years in Hawaii With the Anniversary of its Acquisition of Noble, Cooke & Co.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Wedbush & Co. acquisition of Noble, Cooke & Co. and the founding of its Hawaiian private wealth management office in 1969. Dating back to 1925, Noble, Cooke, & Co. specialized in wholesale trading and operated sales offices in Los Angeles and Honolulu.

Throughout the past 50 years Wedbush Securities has served the wealth management needs of residents of the Hawaiian Islands, by providing a wide range of financial services and education. The Honolulu office team prides hosting workshops and learning-based seminars to educate clients and Vice President, Eric Kuwaye, has also taught an Investment and Personal Finance course at the University of Hawaii for the past 19 years.

"Our team has worked really well together to develop strong relationships with our clients and our community," said Eugene Drzymala, Honolulu Branch Manager of Wedbush Securities. "Our focus will remain on providing superior wealth management guidance for our clients over the next 50 years."

"We are so very proud to celebrate our 50th year serving Hawaiian investors," stated Gary Wedbush, Co-President of Wedbush Securities. "During these years we have built strong ties with our clients and colleagues and Wedbush is honored to be a part of the special community that is the Hawaiian Islands."

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, clearing and custodial, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

Follow us: Wedbush Twitter Wedbush LinkedIn Wedbush Facebook

SOURCE Wedbush Securities

Related Links

https://www.wedbush.com

