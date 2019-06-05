Wedbush Securities' Equity Research Appoints Kevin Merritt, CFA® as Managing Director, Director of Equity Research

Throughout Kevin's two decades of experience in finance, he has specialized in the software and TMT sectors, as an analyst, portfolio manager, sector head, and in management roles, most recently as Deputy Director of Research with Aptigon Capital, a division of Citadel. Drawing on his extensive buy side experience, Kevin has been a valuable leader in research, alpha generation, and business development, at multiple firms.

"We are pleased to welcome Kevin and see him as being instrumental in driving performance for the Wedbush research platform, with a focus on alpha generation," states Kirsten Fraunces, Managing Director and Head of Equities at Wedbush Securities. "His depth of experience on the buy side is going to complement our award-winning research team and amplify our client partnerships."

Kevin Merritt adds, "I am thrilled to be joining Wedbush's Equity Research team. I look forward to working with our analysts, to further grow the business, and create an even stronger research platform."

Kevin received his Bachelor of Science in Management Systems and Finance from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and his MBA in International Finance from INSEAD in France. He is also a CFA® Charterholder.

About Wedbush Equity Research

Wedbush Securities' Equity Research offers in-depth and differentiated research coverage across the consumer, healthcare, technology, and financial institutions sectors. Wedbush's Equity Research consistently ranks among the industry's leading performance surveys, including Barron's and Zacks Investment Research's "Top Stock Picking Firm," Financial Times' "Top Analysts," Institutional Investor's "Rising Stars of Wall Street Research," Wall Street Journal's "Best of the Street," and StarMine's "Analyst Awards for Excellence."

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.

