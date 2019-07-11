Wedbush Securities' Equity Research Earns Top Rankings in the 2019 StarMine Analyst Awards from Refinitive

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is proud to announce and congratulate its Equity Research team on its achievements in the 2019 StarMine Analyst Awards. The firm's Equity Research team earned high rankings throughout "Top Earnings Estimators" categories in the Banks, Entertainment, Hotels & Leisure, Software, and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance sectors. Managing Director of Equity Research, Steve Koenig, earned the number one Overall Top Earnings Estimator distinction.

The StarMine Analyst Awards are globally recognized as the gold standard in objective measurement of sell-side analyst performance. The awards recognize the world's top individual sell-side analysts and firms. The StarMine Analyst Awards measure performance of sell-side analysts based on the returns of their buy and sell recommendations relative to industry benchmarks; and accuracy of their earnings estimates in 15 regions across the globe. The Wedbush Equity Research team was recognized as:

Overall Analyst Awards - Top Earnings Estimators

Steve Koenig , #1 Top Earnings Estimator

Industry Analyst Awards - Top Earnings Estimators

Henry Coffey , #1 in Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

, #1 in Thrifts & Mortgage Finance James Hardiman , #3 in Hotel & Leisure

, #3 in Hotel & Leisure Steve Koenig , #1 in Software

, #1 in Software Michael Pachter , #1 in Entertainment

, #1 in Entertainment Peter Winter , #1 in Banks

Kevin Merritt, Wedbush Securities' Managing Director and Director of Research said, "I'm proud of our equity research team, and congratulate each of them on their hard work and continued excellence in analysis, and strong performance in key metrics against their sell-side competitors."

Wedbush Securities' Equity Research offers in-depth and differentiated research coverage across the consumer, healthcare, technology, and industrial growth sectors. The team, comprised of 20 publishing analysts, generates timely, insightful analyses, along with the firm's award-winning "Wedbush Best Ideas List," an actively monitored compilation of stock ideas identifying outperformance trends over the forward six to twelve month period.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.

