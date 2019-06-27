Wedbush Securities Equity Research Welcomes Analyst Matthew Bryson as He Initiates Coverage on Stocks in the Tech Space - AMD, INTC, MU, NVDA, STX, and WDC
Jun 27, 2019, 07:47 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew ("Matt") Bryson as Senior Vice President of Equity Research and the newest member of the Technology team. Matt joins Wedbush in conjunction with the recently announced asset acquisition of ABR Investment Strategy, LLC. ("ABR"). He initiated coverage on the following six stocks in enterprise hardware; Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Intel Corporation (INTC), Micron Technologies, Inc. (MU), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Seagate Technology (STX), and Western Digital Corporation (WDC). Today's actions represent the firm's continued expansion into the tech sector. Matt reports to the firm's Director of Research, Kevin Merritt, CFA®, and is based in the Wedbush Securities office in Boston, Massachusetts.
Before joining Wedbush, Matt spent the past seven years with ABR, as a Senior Vice President of Research, and over ten years as a partner at Avian Securities also in technology research. As part of Wedbush's transaction with ABR, the firm gained Matt's depth of experience in the tech sector, with his focus on hardware, datacenters, storage, and memory. He stated, "I look forward to contributing to Wedbush's stellar research platform. My earlier experience covering tech companies helped me build relationships throughout the sector and gain a complex understanding of the supply chain. With the far reaching effects on tech companies from the US-China trade war, it is a crucial time to be covering the industry."
Kevin Merritt adds, "Matt's depth of knowledge in the area of supply chain is the perfect complement to our award-winning equity research team. His domestic and international relationships will play a vital role in bolstering our tech franchise."
Matt received his B.A. in Economics and History from Williams College.
About Wedbush Securities
Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.
