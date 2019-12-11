Wedbush Securities Expands Executive Leadership Team with Three Promotions

"These management promotions and expansion of our executive team exemplify Wedbush's evolution from an individually founder-led company to a 'leadership-partnership'," states Gary Wedbush. "Burke, Kirsten, and Rob, all talented, accomplished, and energetic leaders, have one thing in common – a deep commitment to our Firm and to our clients. They are important additions to our executive management team."

Burke was previously Wedbush's Managing Director of Investment Banking in its Financial Institutions Group and brings 35 years of corporate finance experience. Kirsten has been at Wedbush for 17 years, and was Managing Director and Head of Equities. Rob, with Wedbush for 22 years, previously held the position of Senior Vice President and Head of Correspondent Services.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing & custodial, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

