Wedbush Securities Expands Executive Leadership Team with Three Promotions
- Burke Dempsey to Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking
- Kirsten Fraunces to Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets
- Rob Paset to Executive Vice President and Head of Advanced Clearing and Prime Services
Dec 11, 2019, 17:32 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce three promotions and additions to the firm's President's Executive Committee: Burke Dempsey to Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking, Kirsten Fraunces to Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets, and Rob Paset to Executive Vice President and Head of Advanced Clearing and Prime Services. Additionally, Andrew Druch, Esq., Executive Vice President and General Counsel added Chief Administrative Officer duties and Donald Hultgren, Executive Vice President, added Head of Business Strategy and Development to his. All Executive Vice Presidents report to Co-President Gary Wedbush.
"These management promotions and expansion of our executive team exemplify Wedbush's evolution from an individually founder-led company to a 'leadership-partnership'," states Gary Wedbush. "Burke, Kirsten, and Rob, all talented, accomplished, and energetic leaders, have one thing in common – a deep commitment to our Firm and to our clients. They are important additions to our executive management team."
Burke was previously Wedbush's Managing Director of Investment Banking in its Financial Institutions Group and brings 35 years of corporate finance experience. Kirsten has been at Wedbush for 17 years, and was Managing Director and Head of Equities. Rob, with Wedbush for 22 years, previously held the position of Senior Vice President and Head of Correspondent Services.
About Wedbush Securities
Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing & custodial, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.
