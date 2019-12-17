Wedbush Securities Expands Investment Banking Team, Adding Four Industry Veterans

"We are strengthening our Investment Banking coverage of Wedbush's core focus areas of TMT, Financial Institutions and Consumer, alongside our already industry leading Life Sciences practice. All four Managing Directors have long track records and domain expertise in their focus sectors, and importantly, are client-first professionals, a key Wedbush credo," stated Burke Dempsey.

Marc most recently was in the tech investment banking group at BTIG, and is located in the firm's San Francisco office. Matthew most recently was in the tech investment banking group at BDA Blair in Hong Kong and is located in the firm's New York office. Kamal most recently was in the financial services group at B. Riley FBR, and is located in the firm's Los Angeles headquarters. Tony most recently oversaw the consumer and retail group at Dresner Partners, and is located at the firm's New York office.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, clearing and custodial, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

