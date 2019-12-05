Wedbush Securities Honored by the Department of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Program

Messrs. Nadalalicea, Jones, and Paguio were recognized with the program's highest individual honors, the Seven Seas Award, and the firm was presented with the Above and Beyond award for its continued support to the national defense.

The ESGR Awards recognize employer support, which strengthens relationships between service members and employers. These Department of Defense awards honor the sacrifices made by so many employers year after year.

"We couldn't be more proud of our colleagues who serve our country," stated Gary Wedbush, Co-President of Wedbush Securities. "It is our honor to have retired members of our armed services and current members of the Reserves as part of our team and are grateful for their service to our country."

