LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of Managing Director, Karl Pettijohn, as one of the newest members of the Aquarium of the Pacific's Board of Directors. Karl brings over 25 years of financial expertise to the Board, as the Aquarium undergoes a major expansion with the Honda Pacific Visions Theater, scheduled to open in 2019.
Karl's support for the organization is driven by his vested interest in environmental issues and he states, "The Aquarium of the Pacific is a valuable educational resource for Southern California. I'm honored to be a member of its Board, and I look forward to being part of the conversation on how we look at man-made pressures on our oceans."
"The Aquarium and its Board of Directors are very impressed with Mr. Pettijohn's industry expertise and many accomplishments, and are very excited to work with him at this important juncture in our history," says Jerry Schubel, Aquarium President and CEO.
About Wedbush Securities
Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.
|
Follow us on Twitter
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wedbush-securities-managing-director-karl-pettijohn-joins-aquarium-of-the-pacific-board-of-directors-300634512.html
SOURCE Wedbush Securities
Share this article