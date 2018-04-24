Karl's support for the organization is driven by his vested interest in environmental issues and he states, "The Aquarium of the Pacific is a valuable educational resource for Southern California. I'm honored to be a member of its Board, and I look forward to being part of the conversation on how we look at man-made pressures on our oceans."

"The Aquarium and its Board of Directors are very impressed with Mr. Pettijohn's industry expertise and many accomplishments, and are very excited to work with him at this important juncture in our history," says Jerry Schubel, Aquarium President and CEO.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.

Follow us on Twitter @Wedbush

@WedbushWealth

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wedbush-securities-managing-director-karl-pettijohn-joins-aquarium-of-the-pacific-board-of-directors-300634512.html

SOURCE Wedbush Securities