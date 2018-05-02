Wedbush Securities' Marketing Department Honored with 2018 Gold Hermes Creative Award

"The Wedbush Marketing Department continues to create campaigns and materials that resonate across the firm and with our clients," states Rich Jablonski, Executive Vice President and Head of Treasury. "As our team continues to elevate its standard of excellence, I could not be more proud of our team and what we've been able to accomplish in driving visibility for the firm's brands."

Senior Vice President and Marketing Director at Wedbush, Natalie A. Svider adds, "This award represents the team's commitment to delivering superior content and social engagement initiatives aimed at driving brand visibility and client loyalty. I am extremely proud of the continued accomplishments of the firm's Marketing Department and truly appreciate the Hermes Creative Award honor."

About the Hermes Creative Awards

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional materials and programs, and emerging technologies. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, graphic design shops, production companies, web and digital creators and freelancers. Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, web and free-lance professionals. The Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and sets standards for excellence. (Source: http://www.hermesawards.com/)

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.

