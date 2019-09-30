Wedbush Securities' Prime Brokerage Named "Best Boutique Prime Broker" at 2019 Hedgeweek USA Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce that its Prime Brokerage team has been named as the "Best Boutique Prime Broker" at the 2019 Hedgeweek USA Awards. The annual awards ceremony took place Thursday evening, September 26th in New York, recognizing excellence among service providers and hedge fund managers globally, and acknowledging distinction in various award categories. The Awards are determined by a "peer review system," where industry professionals, including managers at fund administrators, institutional and high net-worth investors, prime brokers, and advisers, elect a "best-in-class" in a series of categories.

"We are honored and greatly appreciate the recognition we have received from Hedgeweek USA," states Sean Trager, Senior Vice President, Prime Brokerage, at Wedbush Securities. "I am thrilled about the strides and progress that our Prime Brokerage team has made, and I look forward to continuing to further build and strengthen the level of service and commitment we provide to our clients."

Wedbush Prime Brokerage enhances the Wedbush platform to best serve emerging and mid-sized money managers, hedge funds, investment advisors, high net worth individuals, family offices, and proprietary traders. From 2016-2018 Hedgeweek honored Wedbush Prime Brokerage, as the "Best North American Hedge Fund Research Provider."

For additional information on Wedbush Securities Prime Brokerage and possible opportunities in New York or Los Angeles, please contact Rob Paset: rob.paset@wedbush.com / 213-688-4568.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 1,000 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

