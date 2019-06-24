Wedbush Securities to Acquire Assets of Leading Independent Investment Advisory Firm, ABR Investment Strategy, LLC

This transaction furthers Wedbush's domain knowledge and breadth of trading strategies for technology investors. Brad has brought clear insights to tech investors for almost 20 years and is a regular commentator on CNBC.

"I am thrilled to join forces with Wedbush Securities and excited to work together on new strategic initiatives," said Brad Gastwirth. "In deciding to sell, I was looking for a partner that is serious about serving its clients holistically with world class ideas, execution, and personal attention. That firm is Wedbush."

Kirsten Fraunces, Managing Director and Head of the Equities Division at Wedbush Securities adds, "This transaction with ABR reinforces our mission of identifying technology trends and actionable investment strategies and opportunities. We are excited about growing our award-winning technology research and sales team, and the leadership Brad brings as Chief Technology Strategist to Wedbush."

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.

About ABR Investment Strategy

ABR Investment Strategy, LLC was formed to become the leading independent investment advisory firm focusing on growth companies. With the ever-changing environment and growing need for truly unbiased and proprietary research, ABR identifies the most important themes, whether large secular shifts, technology adoption cycles, and product cycles or regulatory changes. ABR focuses on providing recommendations that are sensitive to earnings power, valuation, and investor sentiment. The highest conviction ideas are always supported with detailed tops down and bottoms up models.

